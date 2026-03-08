Drew Dober TKO’s Michael Johnson In 2nd Round At UFC 326

Drew Dober was engaged in a competitive stand-up battle with Michael Johnson tonight at UFC 326 until he unleashed a huge left hand in the second round to claim a TKO victory.

Round One

Johnson pumps out the jab. Dober targets the body with a punch. Inside leg kick for Johnson. Body kick for Dober.



Jab for Johnson and continues the combination with two more clean punches.



Inside leg kick for Johnson. Exchange in close and Dober landed a hook there.



Straight left for Johnson and now a low kick. Punches from Johnson come off the guard.



Body punch for Dober. Johnson tries to land a counter, but doesn’t connect.



Body kick for Dober. Jab for Johnson. Leg kick for him. Straight left from Johnson.



Back to the boy punch for Dober. Hard left hand from Johnson got a reaction from Dober.



Inside leg kick and a punch from Johnson late in the round.



Round Two



Quick exchange in close to start the round, but neither lands cleanly. Light left hand followed by a solid right from Johnson.



Nice body shot for Dober. Body kick from him comes off the arm and then tries a spinning kick upstairs that misses.



Right hand from Johnson on the counter. Hard left hand lands from Dober.



Dober comes forward and lands a powerful left hand to the jaw that drops Johnson hard and then follows him down with another left to seal the deal for a stunning TKO victory at 1.53mins of the 2nd round.



It goes down as a TKO victory, but the truth is that Johnson was out as he fell to the canvas.