Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC 326 results live as they happen from Las Vegas as ‘BMF’ champion Max Holloway fights Charles Oliveira in the lightweight main event.



The action is expected to get underway at 5.30pm ET (10.30pm UK) with the main card going live at 9pm ET (2am UK).

Main Card



Max Holloway vs Charles Oliveira

Caio Borralho vs Reinier de Ridder

Rob Font vs Raul Rosas Jr

Drew Dober vs Michael Johnson

Gregory Rodrigues vs Brunno Ferreira

Prelims

Cody Garbrandt vs Xiao Long

Donte Johnson vs Dusko Todorovic

Ricky Turcios vs Alberto Montes

Cody Durden vs Nyamjargal Tumendemberel

Sumudaerji vs Jesus Aguilar

JooSang Yoo vs Gaston Bolanos

Luke Fernandez vs Rodolfo Bellato