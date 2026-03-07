Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC 326 results live as they happen from Las Vegas as ‘BMF’ champion Max Holloway fights Charles Oliveira in the lightweight main event.
The action is expected to get underway at 5.30pm ET (10.30pm UK) with the main card going live at 9pm ET (2am UK).
Main Card
Max Holloway vs Charles Oliveira
Caio Borralho vs Reinier de Ridder
Rob Font vs Raul Rosas Jr
Drew Dober vs Michael Johnson
Gregory Rodrigues vs Brunno Ferreira
Prelims
Cody Garbrandt vs Xiao Long
Donte Johnson vs Dusko Todorovic
Ricky Turcios vs Alberto Montes
Cody Durden vs Nyamjargal Tumendemberel
Sumudaerji vs Jesus Aguilar
JooSang Yoo vs Gaston Bolanos
Luke Fernandez vs Rodolfo Bellato