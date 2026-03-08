Gregory Rodrigues KO’s Brunno Ferreira With One Punch At UFC 326

By Ross Cole

Gregory Rodrigues knocked out Brunno Ferreira with practically his first strike of the fight tonight at UFC 326.

Round One

Not much happening in the opening minute as Ferreira presses forward, but Rodrigues is cautious and opts not to engage with him.

Right hand lands for Ferreira. Rodrigues feels out with a front kick towards the midsection.

Rodrigues suddenly unleashes a single straight right down the pipe and it lands with big power, sending Ferreira crashing to the canvas for a stunning KO victory at 1.47mins of the first round.

