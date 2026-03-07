UFC: White House Fight Has Fallen Through Before It’s Even Announced

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

UFC: White House Fight Has Fallen Through Before It’s Even Announced

Dana White will reveal the full UFC: White House card tonight during UFC 326 on Paramount+, but one fight has already fallen through before they’ve even had a chance to announce it.

“I’ll tell you guys something about the White House fight,” White told Nina Drama live on her stream last night. “We’ve been working on this thing non-stop.

One of the fights literally just fell out when I walked in here. I think Hunter [Campbell, UFC Chief Business Officer] just k****d himself.”

There’s no indication yet whether the fight that fell through was one of the main bouts they had planned, but with the latest word being that there could be as little as six spots up for grabs on the most eagerly-anticipated show of the year, it’s safe to say that this is a disaster for the UFC.

And we might actually have a real-time view of how the UFC’s matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard took the news as reporter Mike Bohn believes he captured them being told by Hunter Campbell about it on-stage at yesterday’s UFC 326 weigh-ins.

Stay tuned as we’ll have the full fight card for you after White announces it tonight at UFC 326 in Las Vegas.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

UFC 326 Weigh-In Results And Video

UFC 326 Weigh-In Results And Video

UFC 326 Predictions

UFC 326 Predictions

Dana White Shrugs Off News That Tom Aspinall Is Now Represented By Eddie Hearn’s Talent Agency

Dana White Shrugs Off News That Tom Aspinall Is Now Represented By Eddie Hearn’s Talent Agency

UFC 326 Pre-Fight Press Conference Video

UFC 326 Pre-Fight Press Conference Video

UFC 326 Embedded Episode 4

UFC 326 Embedded Episode 4

Tom Aspinall Signs Commercial And Advisory Deal With Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Talent Agency

Tom Aspinall Signs Commercial And Advisory Deal With Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Talent Agency

Dana White To Announce UFC: White House Card This Week

Dana White To Announce UFC: White House Card This Week

Max Holloway Explains How Fighters Are Misusing His 10 Second Point Down

Max Holloway Explains How Fighters Are Misusing His 10 Second Point Down

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us