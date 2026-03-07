UFC: White House Fight Has Fallen Through Before It’s Even Announced

Dana White will reveal the full UFC: White House card tonight during UFC 326 on Paramount+, but one fight has already fallen through before they’ve even had a chance to announce it.

“I’ll tell you guys something about the White House fight,” White told Nina Drama live on her stream last night. “We’ve been working on this thing non-stop.



“One of the fights literally just fell out when I walked in here. I think Hunter [Campbell, UFC Chief Business Officer] just k****d himself.”

There’s no indication yet whether the fight that fell through was one of the main bouts they had planned, but with the latest word being that there could be as little as six spots up for grabs on the most eagerly-anticipated show of the year, it’s safe to say that this is a disaster for the UFC.



And we might actually have a real-time view of how the UFC’s matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard took the news as reporter Mike Bohn believes he captured them being told by Hunter Campbell about it on-stage at yesterday’s UFC 326 weigh-ins.

Stay tuned as we’ll have the full fight card for you after White announces it tonight at UFC 326 in Las Vegas.