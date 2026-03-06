UFC 326 Weigh-In Results And Video

By Ross Cole

UFC 326 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC 326 weigh-ins have now taken place in Las Vegas and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.

Main Card

Max Holloway (155) vs. Charles Oliveira (156)
Caio Borralho (186) vs. Reinier de Ridder (185.5)
Rob Font (136) vs. Raul Rosas Jr. (135.5)
Drew Dober (156) vs. Michael Johnson (155.5)
Brunno Ferreira (184) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (186)

Prelims

Cody Garbrandt (136) vs. Xiao Long (135.5)
Cody Brundage (185.5) vs. Donte Johnson (185.5)
Alberto Montes (145.5) vs. Ricky Turcios (146)
Cody Durden (125.5) vs. Nyamjargal Tumendemberel (125.5)

Jesus Aguilar (125.5) vs. Su Mudaerji (126)
Diyar Nurgozhay (205.5) vs. Rafael Tobias (204)
Gaston Bolanos (145.5) vs. Jeong Yeong Lee (n/a) – Fight cancelled due to Lee suffering weigh-cut issues
Rodolfo Bellato (204.5) vs. Luke Fernandez (205)

