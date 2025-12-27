Watch Demetrious Johnson Break Down Tony Ferguson’s Recent Boxing Victory

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Watch Demetrious Johnson Break Down Tony Ferguson’s Recent Boxing Victory

The MMA world was relieved to see veteran fan favorite Tony Ferguson emerge with a win over Warren Spencer in a Misfits Boxing match last weekend, and now MMA legend Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson has watched it back to break down the former UFC star’s skill-set in the ring.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Derrick Lewis Was Close To Fighting Kickboxing Ace Rico Verhoeven At UFC 324

Derrick Lewis Was Close To Fighting Kickboxing Ace Rico Verhoeven At UFC 324

Eryk Anders vs. Brad Tavares Booked For UFC Fight Night In March

Eryk Anders vs. Brad Tavares Booked For UFC Fight Night In March

Watch Sean Strickland’s Heavy Sparring Scrap With Michel Pereira

Watch Sean Strickland’s Heavy Sparring Scrap With Michel Pereira

Megan Olivi Set To Join Michael Bisping And Paul Felder In Signing New UFC Broadcast Deal Ahead Of Paramount+ Switch

Megan Olivi Set To Join Michael Bisping And Paul Felder In Signing New UFC Broadcast Deal Ahead Of Paramount+ Switch

Paul Felder Signs New 5-Year UFC Deal To Continue As Color Commentator

Paul Felder Signs New 5-Year UFC Deal To Continue As Color Commentator

ESPN Announces Their 2025 MMA Award Winners

ESPN Announces Their 2025 MMA Award Winners

Watch Ben Askren Interview After RFA 04

Watch Ben Askren Interview After RFA 04

mma and ufc news

Watch The UFC’s 24hr Christmas Stream On YouTube

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us