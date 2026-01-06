Zhang Weili’s Coach Says Mackenzie Dern Title Fight Should Be Next

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Zhang Weili’s Coach Says Mackenzie Dern Title Fight Should Be Next

Zhang Weili came up second-best in her bid to take the flyweight title from Valentina Shevchenko last last year, and now her coach John Wood is eyeing a move back down to strawweight so she can reclaim her title from Mackenzie Dern.

“There’s obviously a clear cut path to go back and take that title from Mackenzie — no disrespect to Mackenzie. That’s Weili’s belt,” Wood said of the title that Dern won in October after Weili had vacated it.

“A lot of people looking at that and obviously that’s the fight to make. We’ll see what she wants to do.”

Wood’s comments leave open the possibility that Weili might want to remain at 125lbs instead, but as far as he’s concerned the loss to Shevchenko was ample evidence that she’s better of down at 115lbs.

“There’s weight classes for a reason and when you take two equally skilled fighters, the bigger, stronger one is sometimes going to have the advantage. I know what Weili’s capable of and everybody does. She’s the best strawweight we’ve ever seen. She’s amazing. That woman is an athlete and I’ve seen what she does in the gym. To have Valentina do that and be able to hold her down and do those things was impressive. There’s weight classes for a reason and sometimes you’ve got to find that out.”

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Gregory Rodrigues vs. Brunno Ferreira Rematch Set For UFC 326

Gregory Rodrigues vs. Brunno Ferreira Rematch Set For UFC 326

Jon Anik Explains Why He Thinks UFC: White House Event May Have 6-7 Title Fights

Jon Anik Explains Why He Thinks UFC: White House Event May Have 6-7 Title Fights

Jack Della Maddalena Aiming For Shavkat Rakhmonov, Michael Morales Or Carlos Prates Next

Jack Della Maddalena Aiming For Shavkat Rakhmonov, Michael Morales Or Carlos Prates Next

Watch Paddy Pimblett And Tom Aspinall Meet Up And Make Predictions For 2026

Watch Paddy Pimblett And Tom Aspinall Meet Up And Make Predictions For 2026

Valter Walker Reveals Ruthless Secret Behind His 4 UFC Heel Hook Victories

Valter Walker Reveals Ruthless Secret Behind His 4 UFC Heel Hook Victories

Michael Bisping Advises Tom Aspinall To Not Rush Back After Eye Surgery

Michael Bisping Advises Tom Aspinall To Not Rush Back After Eye Surgery

Watch UFC’s New Promo To Welcome In The Paramount+ Era

Watch UFC’s New Promo To Welcome In The Paramount+ Era

Ilia Topuria Issues Lengthy Statement Blasting Fake News Regarding Domestic Violence

Ilia Topuria Issues Lengthy Statement Blasting Fake News Regarding Domestic Violence

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us