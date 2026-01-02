Michael Chandler Hints Conor McGregor Fight Is In Works For 2026

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Michael Chandler Hints Conor McGregor Fight Is In Works For 2026

Michael Chandler appeared on CBS’s ‘New Years Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash’ broadcast on Wednesday, where he dropped a big hint that he’ll be fighting Conor McGregor at the eagerly awaited UFC: White House event later this year.

“I will say, it’s gonna be a big year,” Chandler said during an interview with the CBS New Years Eve show’s host Bert Kreisher.

“Number one, like you said, the UFC is now on Paramount+, the entire year…for the multitude of [years]…and also, there’s a rumor going around. We can’t confirm nor deny, but it does sound like I might be handing Conor McGregor a good ol’ passionate, ‘red, white and blue’ butt whooping in the South Lawn of the White House sometime this summer. And that’s the plan, let’s go.”

Of course this is a fight that’s been talked about for a long time now, and indeed almost came to fruition back in 2024 after the two stars had competed as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter reality show a year earlier.

However, their scheduled bout at UFC 303 on June 29th of 2024 fell through just a few weeks beforehand after McGregor withdrew due to a broken toe.

And McGregor still hasn’t made his comeback fight in the year-and-a-half since, meaning that it’s now been well over 5 years since the 37-year-old last fought, suffering a broken leg during a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in July of 2021.

That being said, McGregor has been adamant that he intends to fight on the UFC: White House card on June 14th this year, and there are signs he could be serious about it as he is back in the UFC’s drug-testing pool and does appear to be in training.

Meanwhile, after spending a couple of years waiting on the fight with the Irish superstar, the 39-year-old Chandler eventually had enough in late 2024 and agreed to a fight with Charles Oliveira instead, but suffered a unanimous decision loss.

Chandler then went on to fight Paddy Pimblett in April of last year, but was TKO’d in the third round, marking his third loss in a row.

Despite that, the McGregor vs. Chandler appears not to have lost it’s appeal with the UFC brass, and so there is still a reasonable chance that it will finally happen in 2026 – though given how erratic ‘The Notorious’ has been over the past few years it’s certainly not a cast-iron guarantee.

@cbs

Bringing in the New Year by celebrating @Paramount UFC Crew with @Michael Chandler & @kayla harrison 🥳 #CBSNashvilleNYE

♬ original sound – CBS

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Daniel Cormier Says He Would Have Feasted On Current Crop Of 205lb Fighters

Daniel Cormier Says He Would Have Feasted On Current Crop Of 205lb Fighters

Joe Rogan Praises Wrestling Phenom Gable Steveson While Sending Chilling Warning To Heavyweight Division

Joe Rogan Praises Wrestling Phenom Gable Steveson While Sending Chilling Warning To Heavyweight Division

Lerone Murphy Believes Alexander Volkanovski Will Retire After Next Fight

Lerone Murphy Believes Alexander Volkanovski Will Retire After Next Fight

Watch UFC’s 2025 Year In Review (Part 1)

Watch UFC’s 2025 Year In Review (Part 1)

Tom Aspinall Looks Ahead To 2026 In New Interview

Tom Aspinall Looks Ahead To 2026 In New Interview

See In The New Year With The UFC’s Live Stream Of Great Fights From The Past

See In The New Year With The UFC’s Live Stream Of Great Fights From The Past

Khabib Nurmagomedov Calls Out UFC For Cutting Fighters Who Aren’t Entertaining

Khabib Nurmagomedov Calls Out UFC For Cutting Fighters Who Aren’t Entertaining

Dominick Reyes vs. Johnny Walker Set For UFC 327

Dominick Reyes vs. Johnny Walker Set For UFC 327

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us