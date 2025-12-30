Tom Aspinall Suggests Extreme New Rule To Combat Illegal Blows

By Ross Cole

Tom Aspinall Suggests Extreme New Rule To Combat Illegal Blows

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall knows all too well how damaging illegal blows in the Octagon can be given that he now has to undergo two surgeries after being double eye-poked by Ciryl Gane a couple of months ago, and so he’s now suggested an extreme new rule to combat the problem.

Some of Aspinall’s fellow fighters have come up with a few ideas recently, from changes to the shape of the gloves through to a point being deducted straight away after an illegal blow, but the heavyweight champ instead wants to dish out a punishment that his opponent won’t soon forget.

“I’m still under the notion of if someone’s fouling, they do it once and you can deem it as an accident. If they do it twice, plus, the other person is allowed to foul as well,” Aspinall told One-On-One.

“I love that idea. Freebie. Like, we’re fighting. You kick me in the nuts once, the ref gives you five minutes, whatever to recover. However long they give you. We restart. You do it again, the ref says, ‘Right, you stand there, open your legs. He gets a free one.

“I’m being deadly serious. Why not? You do it once, it’s an accident. If you continue to do it, it’s not an accident. That should go across the board for all fouls.”

“Put the Freebie Act in there, and it will sort out all the fouls, mate.” 

