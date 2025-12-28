Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya was the special guest for a Q&A session at the Bangtao Muay Thai and MMA gym in Thailand this week, and you can check out what he had to say about his future MMA plans and what he really thinks about his rival Alex Pereira below.
Watch Israel Adesanya’s New Q&A From Thailand
MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.