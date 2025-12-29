Tom Aspinall Has Had Surgery On One Eye With Other To Come In January

By Ross Cole

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has given an update on his eyes as he continues his recovery after suffering a double eye-poke against Ciryl Gane back in October.

And the latest word is that he’s already had surgery on one eye in the closing days of 2025, with another operation on the other eye to come next month.

“By the time this is going out, I’ll probably have had surgery on one side already,” Aspinall said on the final video of the year on his YouTube Channel. “Next surgery is coming mid-January. So, we’re working toward getting back. That’s the plan.”

2025 didn’t go according to plan at all for the 32-year-old Aspinall as a long teased fight against Jon Jones failed to materialize, and though he eventually saw his interim title being upgraded to undisputed status, his plan to be an active champion has been derailed due to the eye-pokes.

Aspinall has indicated he intends to have a rematch with Gane when he does eventually return, but given that he continues to suffer from a condition known as ‘bilateral traumatic Brown’s syndrome’ that affects his eye movement it’s likely that he’ll still be out for a few months yet.

About Ross Cole

