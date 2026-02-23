Renato Moicano vs. Chris Duncan Headlines UFC Fight Night 272

A lightweight fight between Renato Moicano and Chris Duncan will headline UFC Fight Night 272 at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas on March 4th.



The 36-year-old Moicano had entered into last year on a four-fight winning streak, but the Brazilian went on to have a disappointing 2025 campaign, suffering back-to-back defeats.



The first of those came in an unexpected title opportunity that would see him go up against Islam Makhachev on just a day’s notice, but it didn’t go well for Moicano, suffering a 1st round brabo choke submission loss.



Moicano then went on to fight Beneil Dariush, but lost by unanimous decision, leaving him ranked No.10 in the division.



Now Moicano will go up against Chris Duncan, a former Contender Series fighter who has gone to compile a 6-1 record in the UFC so far.



That includes his current four-fight winning streak, which has seen him beat the likes of Mateusz Rebecki and Terrence McKinney, claiming three submission finishes along the way.



Moicano vs. Duncan fronts a UFC Fight Night 272 card that will also feature Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Jun-Yung Park and Virna Jandiroba vs. Tabatha Ricci.