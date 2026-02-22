Sean Strickland TKO’s Anthony Hernandez In 3rd Round At UFC Fight Night 267

Sean Strickland TKO’d Anthony Hernandez in the third round tonight at UFC Fight Night 267 after hurting his opponent with a knee to the body and then following up with big punches.

Round One



The middleweight main event is underway in Houston.



Inside leg kick from Strickland. He pumps out the jab for the first time, but there will no doubt be plenty more to come.



Another inside leg kick for Strickland. Hernandez with a low kick. Body punch from Hernandez. Now an inside leg kick from him.



Jab for Strickland. Right hand for Hernandez. Now back to the inside leg kick for him. Strickland working his jab. Left hand for Hernandez.



Jab for Hernandez but Strickland catches him clean with a counter and a power punch that troubled his opponent for a moment.



Hernandez with a short flurry to set up a takedown attempt against the cage, but Strickland gets away.



Jabs for Strickland. Good right hand over the top from Hernandez and Strickland staggered for a moment there as he backed up. Not clear whether that was a slip or not. He still seems composed though.



Jab for Hernandez. Strickland with a punch. One-two for Hernandez. Calf kick for Hernandez. Inside leg kick for Strickland. Hernandez pumps the jab.



Round Two



Inside leg kick from Strickland. Hernandez looking for bigger punches but not quite finding the mark. Jab for Strickland. Hernandez does land a nice punch now as he lets his hands go again.



Right hand from Strickland. Now a solid jab. He goes for that again. Leg kick from Hernandez.



Hernandez presses forward and digs to the body. Double-jab for Strickland and then a brief clinch-up.



Uppercut from Hernandez. More good jab work from Strickland. Left hand gets through for Hernandez. One-two for Strickland.



Repeated stiff jabs from Strickland. Hernandez clinches up, but it’s Strickland who walks him over to the cage then backs up.



Strickland controlling the striking action with his jab. Hernandez clinches against the cage, but not for long.



Hernandez ducks under a punch. Now he lands a jab.



Round Three

Hernandez with punches to the body, one upstairs and then a body kick. Low kick from Strickland.



Strickland still pumping out that stiff jab. Hernandez with a flurry, but nothing connects cleanly.



Grazing right hand from Strickland after his customary jab. Hernandez clinches up against the cage. Strickland turns him into the fence and back off.



Knee to the body from Strickland seems to hurt Hernandez and he backs up. Strickland goes after him and now he’s turning up the heat with a barrage of left and right hands.



Hernandez forced to cover up and try to ride out the storm, but Strickland blasts him with uppercuts and sends him to the mat, with more strikes following to seal the deal! Strickland wins by TKO at 2.33mins of the third round and ends ‘Fluffy’s 8-fight winning streak!