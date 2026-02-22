Sean Strickland TKO’s Anthony Hernandez In 3rd Round At UFC Fight Night 267

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Sean Strickland TKO’s Anthony Hernandez In 3rd Round At UFC Fight Night 267

Sean Strickland TKO’d Anthony Hernandez in the third round tonight at UFC Fight Night 267 after hurting his opponent with a knee to the body and then following up with big punches.

Round One

The middleweight main event is underway in Houston.

Inside leg kick from Strickland. He pumps out the jab for the first time, but there will no doubt be plenty more to come.

Another inside leg kick for Strickland. Hernandez with a low kick. Body punch from Hernandez. Now an inside leg kick from him.

Jab for Strickland. Right hand for Hernandez. Now back to the inside leg kick for him. Strickland working his jab. Left hand for Hernandez.

Jab for Hernandez but Strickland catches him clean with a counter and a power punch that troubled his opponent for a moment.

Hernandez with a short flurry to set up a takedown attempt against the cage, but Strickland gets away.

Jabs for Strickland. Good right hand over the top from Hernandez and Strickland staggered for a moment there as he backed up. Not clear whether that was a slip or not. He still seems composed though.

Jab for Hernandez. Strickland with a punch. One-two for Hernandez. Calf kick for Hernandez. Inside leg kick for Strickland. Hernandez pumps the jab.

Round Two

Inside leg kick from Strickland. Hernandez looking for bigger punches but not quite finding the mark. Jab for Strickland. Hernandez does land a nice punch now as he lets his hands go again.

Right hand from Strickland. Now a solid jab. He goes for that again. Leg kick from Hernandez.

Hernandez presses forward and digs to the body. Double-jab for Strickland and then a brief clinch-up.

Uppercut from Hernandez. More good jab work from Strickland. Left hand gets through for Hernandez. One-two for Strickland.

Repeated stiff jabs from Strickland. Hernandez clinches up, but it’s Strickland who walks him over to the cage then backs up.

Strickland controlling the striking action with his jab. Hernandez clinches against the cage, but not for long.

Hernandez ducks under a punch. Now he lands a jab.

Round Three

Hernandez with punches to the body, one upstairs and then a body kick. Low kick from Strickland.

Strickland still pumping out that stiff jab. Hernandez with a flurry, but nothing connects cleanly.

Grazing right hand from Strickland after his customary jab. Hernandez clinches up against the cage. Strickland turns him into the fence and back off.

Knee to the body from Strickland seems to hurt Hernandez and he backs up. Strickland goes after him and now he’s turning up the heat with a barrage of left and right hands.

Hernandez forced to cover up and try to ride out the storm, but Strickland blasts him with uppercuts and sends him to the mat, with more strikes following to seal the deal! Strickland wins by TKO at 2.33mins of the third round and ends ‘Fluffy’s 8-fight winning streak!

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

UFC Fight Night 267 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

UFC Fight Night 267 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Uros Medic KO’s Geoff Neal In 79 Seconds At UFC Fight Night 267

Uros Medic KO’s Geoff Neal In 79 Seconds At UFC Fight Night 267

Melquizael Costa TKO’s Dan Ige With Spinning Back Kick At UFC Fight Night 267

Melquizael Costa TKO’s Dan Ige With Spinning Back Kick At UFC Fight Night 267

Serghei Spivac Defeats Ante Delija By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 267

Serghei Spivac Defeats Ante Delija By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 267

Jacobe Smith KO’s Josiah Harrell In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 267

Jacobe Smith KO’s Josiah Harrell In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 267

Michel Pereira Beats Zachary Reese By Split-Decision At UFC Fight Night 267

Michel Pereira Beats Zachary Reese By Split-Decision At UFC Fight Night 267

UFC Fight Night 267 Results (Live)

UFC Fight Night 267 Results (Live)

Gilbert Burns vs. Mike Malott To Headline UFC Fight Night 273

Gilbert Burns vs. Mike Malott To Headline UFC Fight Night 273

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us