UFC Fight Night 268 Fight Card

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

UFC Fight Night 268 Fight Card

UFC Fight Night 268 takes place this coming Saturday night, February 28th in Mexico City, Mexico and we’ve got the full fight card below.

In the main event former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno comes in off his first ever TKO loss to fight a late replacement in Lone’er Kavanagh, who comes in on less than three weeks notice after being KO’d in his last fight.

In the co-main event Marlon Vera will attempt to break a three-fight losing slump when he goes up against David Martinez, who has won all three of his UFC bouts so far.

Daniel Zellhuber‘s form has dipped with back-to-back defeats and now attempts to get back on track against King Green, who returned to winning ways with a split-decision victory at the end of last year.

Edgar Chairez has gone 2-2 (+1nc) so far in the Octagon and now squares up against Felipe Bunes, who has gone 1-2.

6-0 Contender Series recruit Imanol Rodriguez makes his debut on Saturday night against Kevin Borjas, who has lost three of his four fights in the UFC so far.

The undefeated Santiago Luna earned a 1st round KO victory in his UFC debut and now moves on to fight Angel Pacheco, who suffered a loss in his first trip to the Octagon.

Check out the full UFC Fight Night 268 card below.

Main Card

Brandon Moreno vs. Lone’er Kavanagh
Marlon Vera vs. David Martínez
Daniel Zellhuber vs. King Green
Édgar Cháirez vs. Felipe Bunes
Imanol Rodriguez vs. Kevin Borjas
Santiago Luna vs. Angel Pacheco

Prelims

Ryan Gandra vs. José Daniel Medina
Ailín Pérez vs. Macy Chiasson
Cristian Quiñonez vs. Kris Moutinho
Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Javier Reyes
Sofia Montenegro vs. Ernesta Kareckaitė
Erik Silva vs. Francis Marshall
Damian Pinas vs. Wesley Schultz

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

UFC Fight Night 268 Promo Video

UFC Fight Night 268 Promo Video

Sean Brady vs. Joaquin Buckley Set For UFC Fight Night 274 Main Event

Sean Brady vs. Joaquin Buckley Set For UFC Fight Night 274 Main Event

Renato Moicano vs. Chris Duncan Headlines UFC Fight Night 272

Renato Moicano vs. Chris Duncan Headlines UFC Fight Night 272

Dana White UFC Fight Night 267 Post-Fight Interview

Dana White UFC Fight Night 267 Post-Fight Interview

UFC Fight Night 267 Post-Fight Interviews

UFC Fight Night 267 Post-Fight Interviews

UFC Fight Night 267 Bonus Awards

UFC Fight Night 267 Bonus Awards

UFC Fight Night 267 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

UFC Fight Night 267 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Sean Strickland TKO’s Anthony Hernandez In 3rd Round At UFC Fight Night 267

Sean Strickland TKO’s Anthony Hernandez In 3rd Round At UFC Fight Night 267

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us