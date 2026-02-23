UFC Fight Night 268 Fight Card

UFC Fight Night 268 takes place this coming Saturday night, February 28th in Mexico City, Mexico and we’ve got the full fight card below.
In the main event former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno comes in off his first ever TKO loss to fight a late replacement in Lone’er Kavanagh, who comes in on less than three weeks notice after being KO’d in his last fight.
In the co-main event Marlon Vera will attempt to break a three-fight losing slump when he goes up against David Martinez, who has won all three of his UFC bouts so far.
Daniel Zellhuber‘s form has dipped with back-to-back defeats and now attempts to get back on track against King Green, who returned to winning ways with a split-decision victory at the end of last year.
Edgar Chairez has gone 2-2 (+1nc) so far in the Octagon and now squares up against Felipe Bunes, who has gone 1-2.
6-0 Contender Series recruit Imanol Rodriguez makes his debut on Saturday night against Kevin Borjas, who has lost three of his four fights in the UFC so far.
The undefeated Santiago Luna earned a 1st round KO victory in his UFC debut and now moves on to fight Angel Pacheco, who suffered a loss in his first trip to the Octagon.
Check out the full UFC Fight Night 268 card below.
Main Card
Brandon Moreno vs. Lone’er Kavanagh
Marlon Vera vs. David Martínez
Daniel Zellhuber vs. King Green
Édgar Cháirez vs. Felipe Bunes
Imanol Rodriguez vs. Kevin Borjas
Santiago Luna vs. Angel Pacheco
Prelims
Ryan Gandra vs. José Daniel Medina
Ailín Pérez vs. Macy Chiasson
Cristian Quiñonez vs. Kris Moutinho
Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Javier Reyes
Sofia Montenegro vs. Ernesta Kareckaitė
Erik Silva vs. Francis Marshall
Damian Pinas vs. Wesley Schultz