UFC Fight Night 268 Fight Card

UFC Fight Night 268 takes place this coming Saturday night, February 28th in Mexico City, Mexico and we’ve got the full fight card below.



In the main event former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno comes in off his first ever TKO loss to fight a late replacement in Lone’er Kavanagh, who comes in on less than three weeks notice after being KO’d in his last fight.



In the co-main event Marlon Vera will attempt to break a three-fight losing slump when he goes up against David Martinez, who has won all three of his UFC bouts so far.



Daniel Zellhuber‘s form has dipped with back-to-back defeats and now attempts to get back on track against King Green, who returned to winning ways with a split-decision victory at the end of last year.



Edgar Chairez has gone 2-2 (+1nc) so far in the Octagon and now squares up against Felipe Bunes, who has gone 1-2.



6-0 Contender Series recruit Imanol Rodriguez makes his debut on Saturday night against Kevin Borjas, who has lost three of his four fights in the UFC so far.



The undefeated Santiago Luna earned a 1st round KO victory in his UFC debut and now moves on to fight Angel Pacheco, who suffered a loss in his first trip to the Octagon.



Check out the full UFC Fight Night 268 card below.

Main Card

Brandon Moreno vs. Lone’er Kavanagh

Marlon Vera vs. David Martínez

Daniel Zellhuber vs. King Green

Édgar Cháirez vs. Felipe Bunes

Imanol Rodriguez vs. Kevin Borjas

Santiago Luna vs. Angel Pacheco



Prelims



Ryan Gandra vs. José Daniel Medina

Ailín Pérez vs. Macy Chiasson

Cristian Quiñonez vs. Kris Moutinho

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Javier Reyes

Sofia Montenegro vs. Ernesta Kareckaitė

Erik Silva vs. Francis Marshall

Damian Pinas vs. Wesley Schultz