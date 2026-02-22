UFC Fight Night 267 Bonus Awards

By Ross Cole

Following last night’s UFC Fight Night 267 event the recipients of the $100,000 bonus awards were announced.

On this occasion all four were ‘Performance Of The Night’ awards, and that included one for main event winner Sean Strickland, who stuck to his usual gameplan of feeding Anthony Hernandez a steady diet of stiff jabs and teep kicks for much of the fight.

However, in the third round Strickland caught Hernandez off-guard with a firm knee to the midsection that immediately had him clutching at his stomach and retreating. And Strickland responded accordingly, unleashing a barrage of left and rights against the cage, before a series of uppercuts sent ‘Fluffy’ to the canvas for a TKO victory.

Also earning a performance bonus was Uros Medic, who maintained his record of never having gone to the distance in his career by knocking out Geoff Neal with a clean left hook to the temple just 79 seconds into their co-main event fight.

Melquizael Costa’s performance bonus came after he became the first person to ever finish Dan Ige via strikes courtesy of a spinning back kick flush to the face just 4 seconds before the end of the opening round.

And the final performance bonus also went to a main card fighter after the highly-rated Jacobe Smith used is decorated wrestling ability and explosive athleticism to instantly reverse a takedown from Josiah Harrell and then unleash brutal ground-and-pound that quickly KO’d his opponent. Regrettably the ref was slow to react and so Harrell took several unnecessary blows before the fight finally ended.

