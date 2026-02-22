Serghei Spivac Defeats Ante Delija By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 267

Serghei Spivac got the better of Ante Delija in the striking exchanges tonight at UFC Fight Night 267 to earn a unanimous decision victory.

Round One

Head kick immediately from Delija comes off the guard. Jabs exchanged. Delija with a combination. Delija has a little cut near his left eyebrow.

Body kick for Delija. Both pump out the jab. Right hand lands for Delija. Jab for Spivac and Delija lands his too. The jab work continues on both sides.

Spivac’s jab continuing to damage Delija’s face as he now has blood streaming from his nose too.

Round Two

Delija immediately back to working his jab, but not quite finding his range. Spivac lands his. Now Delija does too.

A couple of body punches from Delija now. Spivac with a combination that mostly misses, but does connect with the final right hand.

Right hand for Delija. Exchange of punches at close quarters now. Spivac sticking to the jab, but Delija has suddenly had enough of that and blasts him with a big one-two that sends him backwards.

Delija staying aggressive with more punches now and Spivac looks in trouble, but Delija then opts to clinch up and Spivac is able to turn him into the cage.

Delija breaks free of the clinch with 10 seconds of the round remaining.

Round Three

Spivac lands some solid jabs. He tries to follow-up with a right hand but comes up just short.

Delija works his jab. Spivac goes in on a takedown attempt against the cage and Delija fends that off for now. Spivac remains clinched up though and then works again for the takedown, landing it this time.

Spivac in half-guard and looks to work for ground-and-pound. Delija loses his mouthguard. The ref soon allows him to put it back in.

Delija works back to his feet and returns to striking range. Delija loses his mouthpiece again, but pops it back in quickly.

Back to exchanging jabs now. Solid left lands for Delija. Back to jabs for both. Delija pops Spivac with a nice punch. Delija looks up at the clock and Spivac surges forward with one final flurry of punches.

Decision

This was primarily a fight based around the jab from both fighters, and it was Spivac who was landing his more consistently and caused more damage, bloodying up Delija in the process. And that’s enough to earn him a unanimous decision victory (30-27, 29-28 x2).

