Uros Medic KO’s Geoff Neal In 79 Seconds At UFC Fight Night 267

Uros Medic made short work of Geoff Neal tonight at UFC Fight Night 267, knocking him out with a big punch just 79 seconds into the opening round.

Round One

Neal presses forward and lands a punch to the body. Body kick from Medic. He lands a right hand. Back to the body kick.



Neal steps in for a right hand, but gets caught by a right hand counter that backs him up.



Another exchange and Medic lets his hands fly, cracking Neal with a left hook to the temple that sends him crashing to the canvas for a big knockout finish at 1.19mins of the 1st round!



Medic is a proven finisher and that victory should send him into the welterweight rankings, while Neal is now in danger of falling out of the top 15 after suffering his 2nd KO loss in a row.