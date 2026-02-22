Michel Pereira Beats Zachary Reese By Split-Decision At UFC Fight Night 267

Michel Pereira edged out a split-decision win over Zachary Reese tonight at UFC Fight Night 267.

Round One

Solid body kick to start from Pereira that knocks Reese off-balance for a moment.



Right hand from Pereira drops Reese, but he seems clear-eyed and is soon back to his feet.



Front kick to the body for Pereira. Low kick for Reese. Body punch from Pereira. Body kick from Reese.



Inside leg kick from Reese and Pereira complains it was to the groin and gets a time-out. Replay isn’t conclusive, but he’s still allowed to take time to recover.



Punch for Pereira. Body kick from Reese. Body shot and a hook from Reese. Another kick that Pereira believes strayed to the groin and gets another time-out, but replay is again questionable.



Pereira is quicker to recover this time. Reese attacks with hooks. He misses with a spinning backfist and that enables Pereira to move in and land a takedown in the center of the Octagon.



Reese stands, but eats a knee to the body while doing so. Pereira with a couple of punches.



Round Two



Body kick for Reese. Pereira gets the clinch and lands a good knee to the body. Another connects and Reese didn’t like that.



Pereira tries to clinch against the cage, but Reese gets away. Brief exchange of strikes in close.



Pereira complaining about an eye-poke now and gets his third time-out of the fight.



Back to it they go and Reese gets a takedown. He lands an elbow. Pereira stands up, but Reese is still clinched up.



Pereira gets away. One-two from Pereira and a left hand in response from Reese.



Reese with a spinning back-fist that’s blocked. Stiff jab from Pereira. A couple of body kicks from Reese. Body punch for Pereira.



Inside leg kick for Pereira. Now a left hook as Reese loads up on a big punch that misses.



Body punch from Pereira while Reese just misses with a head kick attempt. Solid left hook from Reese followed by a right.



Body kick from Reese. Punch for Pereira and Reese threatens with a flying knee. Pereira responds with an acrobatic rolling thunder kick.



Round Three



Kick from Reese. Body kick from Pereira. Kick to the thigh from Reese. Grazing hooks from Reese. Now a calf kick.



Body punch for Pereira. Reese reaches for a potential takedown, but doesn’t commit to it.



Nice right hand for Pereira. Pereira lands that again as Reese comes in. High kick from Reese appears to land, but Pereira is unfazed.



Punch lands for Reese. Pereira chipping away at the body with the occasional punch.



Inside leg kick for Pereira and then a grazing punch upstairs. Missed high kick from Reese.



Jab for Pereira. Left hand for Reese. Pereira gets a takedown, but Reese almost sets up a choke. Pereira gets back up to his feet though.



Right hand from Reese, but Pereira fires back one of his own that wobbles his opponent for a moment. Surprisingly Pereira doesn’t look to capitalize on that.



Final 10 seconds and they both go for one big flurry of strikes to see out the fight.



Result



A close fight then and it ends in a split-decision verdict, with Pereira emerging with his hand raised (29-28, 28-29).