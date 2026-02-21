Joshua Van vs. Tatsuro Taira Flyweight Title Fight Set For UFC 327

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Joshua Van vs. Tatsuro Taira Flyweight Title Fight Set For UFC 327

The UFC’s new flyweight champion Joshua Van will make his first title defense against Tatsuro Taira at UFC 327 on April 11th in Miami, Florida.

The original hope had been that Pantoja would recover from his elbow injury in time to have an immediate rematch against Van, but though he’s made good progress it looks like he won’t be back until mid-2026 at the earliest, and so Taira now gets the opportunity instead.

The 24-year-old Van won the 125lb title with a win over Alexandre Pantoja back in December, but perhaps not quite in the manner he might have hoped as a freak arm injury to the champion just 26 seconds into their fight left him unable to continue.

Still, Van is an exciting young fighter who has put together an overall 9-1 record since joining the UFC in the summer of 2023.

That includes his current six-fight winning streak, which has seen him beat the likes of Brandon Royval, Bruno Gustavo da Silva, Cody Durden and Edgar Chairez.

The 26-year-old Taira joined the UFC back in 2022 and has also put together a very solid run of 8-1 in the years since.

Taira did lose out to Brandon Royval via split-decision back in 2024, marking the only defeat of his overall 18-1 career record, but he’s since rebounded with back-to-back victories last year against Sung-Hyun Park and Brandon Moreno to take the No.3 spot on the rankings.

Van vs. Taira isn’t currently being billed as the headliner for UFC 327, which will also feature the likes of Dominick Reyes vs. Johnny Walker, Tatiana Suarez vs. Loopy Godinez and Paulo Costa vs. Azamat Murzakanov.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Gilbert Burns vs. Mike Malott To Headline UFC Fight Night 273

Gilbert Burns vs. Mike Malott To Headline UFC Fight Night 273

UFC Fight Night 267 Weigh-In Results And Video

UFC Fight Night 267 Weigh-In Results And Video

UFC Fight Night 267 Predictions

UFC Fight Night 267 Predictions

UFC’s Youngest Ever Fighter Raul Rosas Jr Wants To Retire At 25

UFC’s Youngest Ever Fighter Raul Rosas Jr Wants To Retire At 25

Islam Makhachev Confirms Fight With Ilia Topuria Won’t Be On White House Card

Islam Makhachev Confirms Fight With Ilia Topuria Won’t Be On White House Card

ronda rousey ufc 207 loss

Could Ronda Rousey’s Prior Neurological Issues Jeopardize Gina Carano Fight?

UFC Fight Night 267: Strickland vs. Hernandez Pre-Fight Interviews

UFC Fight Night 267: Strickland vs. Hernandez Pre-Fight Interviews

Watch Ex-UFC Fighter Tiki Ghosn Elbow Irritating Influencer At Party

Watch Ex-UFC Fighter Tiki Ghosn Elbow Irritating Influencer At Party

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us