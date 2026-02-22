Jacobe Smith KO’s Josiah Harrell In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 267

By Ross Cole

Jacobe Smith picked up a nasty 1st round knockout victory over Josiah Harrell tonight at UFC Fight Night 267.

Round One

Right hand from Smith. Oblique kicks from him now. Harrell misses with a head kick attempt. Harrell attempts a takedown, but nothing doing against the decorated wrestler.

Body punch for Smith. Calf kicks from Smith. Push kick to the body now. Right hand for Smith and now a body kick.

Smith manages to land a takedown, but with Harrell trying to work for a leg lock he opts to go back to the feet.

Smith with a nice punch. Now a powerful takedown from Smith, but Harrell scrambles back to his feet quickly.

Right hand lands for Smith. Body kick. Harrell goes for a takedown, but just as it looks like he’s landed it Smith is immediately able to do a slick reversal to get on top.

Smith immediately blasting Harrell with nasty ground-and-pound. Harrell looks out, but the ref is slow to react and more blows land before the fight is finally ended. Big KO victory for Smith at 3.01mins of the 1st round.

