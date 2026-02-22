Melquizael Costa TKO’s Dan Ige With Spinning Back Kick At UFC Fight Night 267

Melquizael Costa clocked in another big finish tonight at UFC Fight Night 267 with a spinning back kick TKO of Dan Ige.

Round One

Low kick from Ige. Ige closes the distance and clinches up, then lands a nice takedown. Costa quickly scrambles to his feet, but Ige clinches up against the cage.



Jockey for position and a nice trip takedown from Costa to put Ige down. Ige quickly up though and back into that clinch against the cage. This time Costa reverses the position though. Knee to the body for him. Ige reverses now.



Costa with a knee to the body and then is able to separate. Costa threatens with a kick.



Costa with a high kick that just grazes the top of Ige’s guard. Front kick to the face landed there for Costa.



Costa steps into an elbow strike. Ige clinches, but Costa gets away. Kick from Costa and a counter punch lands for Ige.



Low kick from Costa now. Costa staying busy with kicks to all levels. Suddenly Costa throws a spinning back kick that lands to the face and floors Ige just as the 10 second warning was sounding!



Ige dazed on the mat as Costa wades in for the finish. Ige covering up to protect himself, but the ref has seen enough and that’s it, a stunning highlight reel TKO win for the in-form Costa as he becomes the first man to stop Ige via strikes just 4 seconds before the end of the opening round!





