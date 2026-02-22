Melquizael Costa TKO’s Dan Ige With Spinning Back Kick At UFC Fight Night 267

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Melquizael Costa TKO’s Dan Ige With Spinning Back Kick At UFC Fight Night 267

Melquizael Costa clocked in another big finish tonight at UFC Fight Night 267 with a spinning back kick TKO of Dan Ige.

Round One

Low kick from Ige. Ige closes the distance and clinches up, then lands a nice takedown. Costa quickly scrambles to his feet, but Ige clinches up against the cage.

Jockey for position and a nice trip takedown from Costa to put Ige down. Ige quickly up though and back into that clinch against the cage. This time Costa reverses the position though. Knee to the body for him. Ige reverses now.

Costa with a knee to the body and then is able to separate. Costa threatens with a kick.

Costa with a high kick that just grazes the top of Ige’s guard. Front kick to the face landed there for Costa.

Costa steps into an elbow strike. Ige clinches, but Costa gets away. Kick from Costa and a counter punch lands for Ige.

Low kick from Costa now. Costa staying busy with kicks to all levels. Suddenly Costa throws a spinning back kick that lands to the face and floors Ige just as the 10 second warning was sounding!

Ige dazed on the mat as Costa wades in for the finish. Ige covering up to protect himself, but the ref has seen enough and that’s it, a stunning highlight reel TKO win for the in-form Costa as he becomes the first man to stop Ige via strikes just 4 seconds before the end of the opening round!


MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

UFC Fight Night 267 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

UFC Fight Night 267 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Sean Strickland TKO’s Anthony Hernandez In 3rd Round At UFC Fight Night 267

Sean Strickland TKO’s Anthony Hernandez In 3rd Round At UFC Fight Night 267

Uros Medic KO’s Geoff Neal In 79 Seconds At UFC Fight Night 267

Uros Medic KO’s Geoff Neal In 79 Seconds At UFC Fight Night 267

Serghei Spivac Defeats Ante Delija By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 267

Serghei Spivac Defeats Ante Delija By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 267

Jacobe Smith KO’s Josiah Harrell In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 267

Jacobe Smith KO’s Josiah Harrell In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 267

Michel Pereira Beats Zachary Reese By Split-Decision At UFC Fight Night 267

Michel Pereira Beats Zachary Reese By Split-Decision At UFC Fight Night 267

UFC Fight Night 267 Results (Live)

UFC Fight Night 267 Results (Live)

Gilbert Burns vs. Mike Malott To Headline UFC Fight Night 273

Gilbert Burns vs. Mike Malott To Headline UFC Fight Night 273

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us