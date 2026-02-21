Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC Fight Night 267 results live as they happen from Seattle, Washington as Sean Strickland fights Anthony Hernandez in the middleweight main event.
The action is expected to get underway at 5pm ET (10pm UK) with the main card going live at 8pm ET (1am UK).
Main Card
Sean Strickland vs. Anthony Hernandez
Geoff Neal vs. Uroš Medić
Dan Ige vs. Melquizael Costa
Serghei Spivac vs. Ante Delija
Jacobe Smith vs. Josiah Harrell
Zachary Reese vs. Michel Pereira
Prelims
Chidi Njokuani vs. Carlos Leal Miranda
Ode’ Osbourne vs. Alibi Idiris
Alden Coria vs. Luis Gurule
Nora Cornolle vs. Joselyne Edwards
Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Punahele Soriano
Philip Rowe vs. Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani
Jordan Leavitt vs. Yadier del Valle
Juliana Miller vs. Carli Judice