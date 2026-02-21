UFC Fight Night 267 Results (Live)

By Ross Cole

UFC Fight Night 267 Results (Live)

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC Fight Night 267 results live as they happen from Seattle, Washington as Sean Strickland fights Anthony Hernandez in the middleweight main event.

The action is expected to get underway at 5pm ET (10pm UK) with the main card going live at 8pm ET (1am UK).

Main Card

Sean Strickland vs. Anthony Hernandez
Geoff Neal vs. Uroš Medić
Dan Ige vs. Melquizael Costa
Serghei Spivac vs. Ante Delija
Jacobe Smith vs. Josiah Harrell
Zachary Reese vs. Michel Pereira

Prelims

Chidi Njokuani vs. Carlos Leal Miranda
Ode’ Osbourne vs. Alibi Idiris
Alden Coria vs. Luis Gurule
Nora Cornolle vs. Joselyne Edwards
Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Punahele Soriano
Philip Rowe vs. Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani
Jordan Leavitt vs. Yadier del Valle
Juliana Miller vs. Carli Judice

Gilbert Burns vs. Mike Malott To Headline UFC Fight Night 273

Joshua Van vs. Tatsuro Taira Flyweight Title Fight Set For UFC 327

UFC Fight Night 267 Weigh-In Results And Video

UFC Fight Night 267 Predictions

UFC’s Youngest Ever Fighter Raul Rosas Jr Wants To Retire At 25

Islam Makhachev Confirms Fight With Ilia Topuria Won’t Be On White House Card

Could Ronda Rousey’s Prior Neurological Issues Jeopardize Gina Carano Fight?

UFC Fight Night 267: Strickland vs. Hernandez Pre-Fight Interviews

