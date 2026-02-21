Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC Fight Night 267 results live as they happen from Seattle, Washington as Sean Strickland fights Anthony Hernandez in the middleweight main event.



The action is expected to get underway at 5pm ET (10pm UK) with the main card going live at 8pm ET (1am UK).



Main Card

Sean Strickland vs. Anthony Hernandez

Geoff Neal vs. Uroš Medić

Dan Ige vs. Melquizael Costa

Serghei Spivac vs. Ante Delija

Jacobe Smith vs. Josiah Harrell

Zachary Reese vs. Michel Pereira

Prelims

Chidi Njokuani vs. Carlos Leal Miranda

Ode’ Osbourne vs. Alibi Idiris

Alden Coria vs. Luis Gurule

Nora Cornolle vs. Joselyne Edwards

Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Punahele Soriano

Philip Rowe vs. Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani

Jordan Leavitt vs. Yadier del Valle

Juliana Miller vs. Carli Judice