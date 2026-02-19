Islam Makhachev Confirms Fight With Ilia Topuria Won’t Be On White House Card

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Islam Makhachev Confirms Fight With Ilia Topuria Won’t Be On White House Card

UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev has confirmed that a potential super-fight against lightweight kingpin Ilia Topuria isn’t an option for the UFC: White House event in June.

The match-up had been seen as a dream fight for the event by some fans, but while Makhachev has previously said he’s interested in fighting Topuria, he believes the UFC has other plans for the time being.

“Yes, I think it definitely won’t be at the White House because he already has opponents lined up and the UFC isn’t interested in that fight right now,” Makhachev told Ushatayka in Russian.

That being said, Makhachev is keeping the door open to the possibility that he could fight someone else on the White House lawn if the opportunity arises.

“We’re still discussing an approximate date for my fight,” Makhachev said. “Even if it’s not at the White House, it’ll be around that time. I’m not ruling out the White House option either. As of today, that’s the most likely scenario.”

Other potential opponents to challenge Makhachev for his 170lb title at this stage include the likes of Ian Machado Garry, Michael Morales and Kamaru Usman, but at this stage the UFC hasn’t announced anything officially.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

ronda rousey ufc 207 loss

Could Ronda Rousey’s Prior Neurological Issues Jeopardize Gina Carano Fight?

UFC Fight Night 267: Strickland vs. Hernandez Pre-Fight Interviews

UFC Fight Night 267: Strickland vs. Hernandez Pre-Fight Interviews

Watch Ex-UFC Fighter Tiki Ghosn Elbow Irritating Influencer At Party

Watch Ex-UFC Fighter Tiki Ghosn Elbow Irritating Influencer At Party

Watch Ronda Rousey’s ESPN Interview After Gina Carano Fight Announcement

Watch Ronda Rousey’s ESPN Interview After Gina Carano Fight Announcement

Michael Chiesa Confirms Next Fight In March Will Be His Last

Michael Chiesa Confirms Next Fight In March Will Be His Last

Watch First Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano Staredown Ahead Of Netflix fight In May

Watch First Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano Staredown Ahead Of Netflix fight In May

Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano Fight Set For Netflix In May

Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano Fight Set For Netflix In May

Colby Covington Claims He’s In Talks For White House Fight; Wants Paddy Pimblett

Colby Covington Claims He’s In Talks For White House Fight; Wants Paddy Pimblett

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us