Islam Makhachev Confirms Fight With Ilia Topuria Won’t Be On White House Card

UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev has confirmed that a potential super-fight against lightweight kingpin Ilia Topuria isn’t an option for the UFC: White House event in June.



The match-up had been seen as a dream fight for the event by some fans, but while Makhachev has previously said he’s interested in fighting Topuria, he believes the UFC has other plans for the time being.



“Yes, I think it definitely won’t be at the White House because he already has opponents lined up and the UFC isn’t interested in that fight right now,” Makhachev told Ushatayka in Russian.



That being said, Makhachev is keeping the door open to the possibility that he could fight someone else on the White House lawn if the opportunity arises.



“We’re still discussing an approximate date for my fight,” Makhachev said. “Even if it’s not at the White House, it’ll be around that time. I’m not ruling out the White House option either. As of today, that’s the most likely scenario.”

Other potential opponents to challenge Makhachev for his 170lb title at this stage include the likes of Ian Machado Garry, Michael Morales and Kamaru Usman, but at this stage the UFC hasn’t announced anything officially.