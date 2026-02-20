UFC Fight Night 267 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC Fight Night 267 weigh-ins have now taken place in Seattle, Washington and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.

Main Card



Sean Strickland (185) vs. Anthony Hernandez (186)

Uros Medic (171) vs. Geoff Neal (170.5)

Melquizael Costa (145.5) vs. Dan Ige (145.5)

Ante Delija (239) vs. Serghei Spivac (251.5)

Josiah Harrell (171) vs. Jacobe Smith (171)

Michel Pereira (186) vs. Zach Reese (185.5))



Prelims



Carlos Leal (170) vs. Chidi Njokuani (171)

Alibi Idiris (126) vs. Ode Osbourne (126)

Alden Coria (125.5) vs. Luis Gurule (125)

Nora Cornolle (136) vs. Joselyne Edwards (135.5)

Ramiz Brahimaj (170.5) vs. Punahele Soriano (171)

Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani (170.5) vs. Phil Rowe (172) – Rowe missed weight by 1lb

Yadier del Valle (145.5) vs. Jordan Leavitt (145.5)

Carli Judice (125) vs. Juliana Miller (126)