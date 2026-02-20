UFC Fight Night 267 Weigh-In Results And Video

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

UFC Fight Night 267 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC Fight Night 267 weigh-ins have now taken place in Seattle, Washington and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.

Main Card

Sean Strickland (185) vs. Anthony Hernandez (186)
Uros Medic (171) vs. Geoff Neal (170.5)
Melquizael Costa (145.5) vs. Dan Ige (145.5)
Ante Delija (239) vs. Serghei Spivac (251.5)
Josiah Harrell (171) vs. Jacobe Smith (171)
Michel Pereira (186) vs. Zach Reese (185.5))

Prelims

Carlos Leal (170) vs. Chidi Njokuani (171)
Alibi Idiris (126) vs. Ode Osbourne (126)
Alden Coria (125.5) vs. Luis Gurule (125)
Nora Cornolle (136) vs. Joselyne Edwards (135.5)
Ramiz Brahimaj (170.5) vs. Punahele Soriano (171)
Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani (170.5) vs. Phil Rowe (172) – Rowe missed weight by 1lb
Yadier del Valle (145.5) vs. Jordan Leavitt (145.5)
Carli Judice (125) vs. Juliana Miller (126)

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

UFC Fight Night 267 Predictions

UFC Fight Night 267 Predictions

UFC’s Youngest Ever Fighter Raul Rosas Jr Wants To Retire At 25

UFC’s Youngest Ever Fighter Raul Rosas Jr Wants To Retire At 25

Islam Makhachev Confirms Fight With Ilia Topuria Won’t Be On White House Card

Islam Makhachev Confirms Fight With Ilia Topuria Won’t Be On White House Card

ronda rousey ufc 207 loss

Could Ronda Rousey’s Prior Neurological Issues Jeopardize Gina Carano Fight?

UFC Fight Night 267: Strickland vs. Hernandez Pre-Fight Interviews

UFC Fight Night 267: Strickland vs. Hernandez Pre-Fight Interviews

Watch Ex-UFC Fighter Tiki Ghosn Elbow Irritating Influencer At Party

Watch Ex-UFC Fighter Tiki Ghosn Elbow Irritating Influencer At Party

Watch Ronda Rousey’s ESPN Interview After Gina Carano Fight Announcement

Watch Ronda Rousey’s ESPN Interview After Gina Carano Fight Announcement

Michael Chiesa Confirms Next Fight In March Will Be His Last

Michael Chiesa Confirms Next Fight In March Will Be His Last

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us