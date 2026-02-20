UFC’s Youngest Ever Fighter Raul Rosas Jr Wants To Retire At 25

By Ross Cole

UFC's Youngest Ever Fighter Raul Rosas Jr Wants To Retire At 25

By Ross Cole

Raul Rosas Jr became the UFC’s youngest ever fighter when he signed the contract a month before his 18th birthday after a stint on the Contender Series, and now at 21-years-old he’s aiming to retire by the time he’s 25.

That being said, Rosas Jr admits that his retirement is dependent on him achieving some very ambitious accomplishments in his career first.

“If I accomplish all my accomplishments by 25, like if I’m already able to try to challenge for the second belt on the second division and defend it a couple of times, if I still haven’t done that, then I’m gonna keep going,” Rosas Jr said in an interview with Dominick Cruz. “But if I’ve done what I wanted to do, I don’t wanna keep just fighting. I don’t wanna get into it with another hungry guy that wants something that I’ve already had.”

Right now Rosas Jr is still a long away from those lofty goals, and in fact isn’t even currently ranked at 135lbs where he’s been plying his trade over the past three-and-a-half-years.

However, he is currently on a four-fight winning streak and holds an 11-1 career record, with his only blemish so far being a unanimous decision loss to Christian Rodriguez back in 2023 when he was still only 18-years-old.

Things could really start moving in the right direction for Rosas Jr soon though as he’s taking a big step up in competition next month when he faces the No.13 ranked veteran Rob Font at UFC 326 in Las Vegas.

