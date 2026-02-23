Sean Brady vs. Joaquin Buckley Set For UFC Fight Night 274 Main Event

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Sean Brady vs. Joaquin Buckley Set For UFC Fight Night 274 Main Event

A welterweight fight between Sean Brady and Joaquin Buckley will serve as the main event for UFC Fight Night 274 at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas on April 25th.

The 33-year-old Brady saw his title hopes dashed last November when his three-fight winning streak was ended by Michael Morales, who TKO’d him in the opening round.

Brady had compiled an 8-1 record in the UFC before that, including a trio of wins over Kelvin Gastelum, Gilbert Burns and former champ Leon Edwards, and so he’s still ranked No.6 heading into his next fight.

He’ll be going up against the 31-year-old Buckley, whose own six-fight unbeaten run had been halted by Kamaru Usman on the scorecards in December.

Buckley’s prior winning run had seen him finish the likes of Vicente Luque, Stephen Thompson and Colby Covington via strikes, and he’s now currently placed at No.9 on the rankings.

Brady vs. Buckley takes the top spot on a UFC Fight Night 274 line-up that only has one other fight current attached to it, with Norma Dumont set to fight Yana Santos.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

UFC Fight Night 268 Promo Video

UFC Fight Night 268 Promo Video

Renato Moicano vs. Chris Duncan Headlines UFC Fight Night 272

Renato Moicano vs. Chris Duncan Headlines UFC Fight Night 272

UFC Fight Night 268 Fight Card

UFC Fight Night 268 Fight Card

Dana White UFC Fight Night 267 Post-Fight Interview

Dana White UFC Fight Night 267 Post-Fight Interview

UFC Fight Night 267 Post-Fight Interviews

UFC Fight Night 267 Post-Fight Interviews

UFC Fight Night 267 Bonus Awards

UFC Fight Night 267 Bonus Awards

UFC Fight Night 267 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

UFC Fight Night 267 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Sean Strickland TKO’s Anthony Hernandez In 3rd Round At UFC Fight Night 267

Sean Strickland TKO’s Anthony Hernandez In 3rd Round At UFC Fight Night 267

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us