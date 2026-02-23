Sean Brady vs. Joaquin Buckley Set For UFC Fight Night 274 Main Event

A welterweight fight between Sean Brady and Joaquin Buckley will serve as the main event for UFC Fight Night 274 at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas on April 25th.



The 33-year-old Brady saw his title hopes dashed last November when his three-fight winning streak was ended by Michael Morales, who TKO’d him in the opening round.



Brady had compiled an 8-1 record in the UFC before that, including a trio of wins over Kelvin Gastelum, Gilbert Burns and former champ Leon Edwards, and so he’s still ranked No.6 heading into his next fight.



He’ll be going up against the 31-year-old Buckley, whose own six-fight unbeaten run had been halted by Kamaru Usman on the scorecards in December.



Buckley’s prior winning run had seen him finish the likes of Vicente Luque, Stephen Thompson and Colby Covington via strikes, and he’s now currently placed at No.9 on the rankings.



Brady vs. Buckley takes the top spot on a UFC Fight Night 274 line-up that only has one other fight current attached to it, with Norma Dumont set to fight Yana Santos.