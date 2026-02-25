UFC: White House Event May Cost Up To $60 Million

Dana White stated last month that the UFC: White House event would be the most expensive in the promotion’s history, and now we’re getting some indication of what that actually means.



The only real comparison for this event would be another one-of-a-kind ‘Noche UFC’ show in 2024 at the Sphere in Las Vegas to celebrate Mexican Independence Day.



That show cost an eye-watering $20 million to produce, largely due to the unique complexity of creating content to fit on The Sphere’s massive wrap-around LED screens during the event.



However, while discussing the upcoming UFC: White House project last month, White revealed that ‘Noche UFC’ wouldn’t even come close to the budget for this years showcase event.



“What the Sphere cost is like chump change that you throw on your ashtray compared to what this is gonna cost,” White told TNT Sports in January.



Now a new report from Puck has given an estimate as to how much that might add up to, and they’ve tallied it up to a whopping $60 million.



That includes dropping $700,000 just to replace the grass on the South Lawn of the White House where the temporary arena will be built, comprising of the Octagon, along with bleachers and other seating.



Speaking of seating, the original plan had been to have 5,000 in attendance on the lawn, but that’s now been whittled down to ‘less than 3,000’, after concerns were raised that the location might not be able to support more weight due to the extensive tunnels, bunkers and other security measures that exist beneath it.



Meanwhile, President Trump had initially declared that 100,000 fans would be able to watch the action live on giant screens nearby at the National Mall, but that’s also been reduced now to 60,000 fans.



Despite White recently stating that the fight card for the event would be put together by mid-February, at this stage there’s still no official word on who will be competing, but it’s known that there is only likely to be 6 or 7 fights on the line-up.



Meanwhile, White has dismissed a rumor that the event has been switched to June 26th, stating on social media that it will still take place on Sunday, June 14th, which also happens to be President Trump’s 80th birthday.