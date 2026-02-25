UFC: White House Event May Cost Up To $60 Million

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

UFC: White House Event May Cost Up To $60 Million

Dana White stated last month that the UFC: White House event would be the most expensive in the promotion’s history, and now we’re getting some indication of what that actually means.

The only real comparison for this event would be another one-of-a-kind ‘Noche UFC’ show in 2024 at the Sphere in Las Vegas to celebrate Mexican Independence Day.

That show cost an eye-watering $20 million to produce, largely due to the unique complexity of creating content to fit on The Sphere’s massive wrap-around LED screens during the event.

However, while discussing the upcoming UFC: White House project last month, White revealed that ‘Noche UFC’ wouldn’t even come close to the budget for this years showcase event.

“What the Sphere cost is like chump change that you throw on your ashtray compared to what this is gonna cost,” White told TNT Sports in January.

Now a new report from Puck has given an estimate as to how much that might add up to, and they’ve tallied it up to a whopping $60 million.

That includes dropping $700,000 just to replace the grass on the South Lawn of the White House where the temporary arena will be built, comprising of the Octagon, along with bleachers and other seating.

Speaking of seating, the original plan had been to have 5,000 in attendance on the lawn, but that’s now been whittled down to ‘less than 3,000’, after concerns were raised that the location might not be able to support more weight due to the extensive tunnels, bunkers and other security measures that exist beneath it.

Meanwhile, President Trump had initially declared that 100,000 fans would be able to watch the action live on giant screens nearby at the National Mall, but that’s also been reduced now to 60,000 fans.

Despite White recently stating that the fight card for the event would be put together by mid-February, at this stage there’s still no official word on who will be competing, but it’s known that there is only likely to be 6 or 7 fights on the line-up.

Meanwhile, White has dismissed a rumor that the event has been switched to June 26th, stating on social media that it will still take place on Sunday, June 14th, which also happens to be President Trump’s 80th birthday.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Michael ‘Venom’ Page Disappointed With UFC Fighter Pay In Wake Of $7.7 Billion Paramount+ Deal

Michael ‘Venom’ Page Disappointed With UFC Fighter Pay In Wake Of $7.7 Billion Paramount+ Deal

Paddy Pimblett Discusses Options For Next Fight

Paddy Pimblett Discusses Options For Next Fight

Nassourdine Imavov Says Sean Strickland Is Trying To Duck A Rematch With Him

Nassourdine Imavov Says Sean Strickland Is Trying To Duck A Rematch With Him

Robert Whittaker Confirms Next Fight Will Be Up At 205lbs

Robert Whittaker Confirms Next Fight Will Be Up At 205lbs

Ronda Rousey Relishing Chance To Be Dana White’s Adversary

Ronda Rousey Relishing Chance To Be Dana White’s Adversary

UFC Fight Night 268 Promo Video

UFC Fight Night 268 Promo Video

Sean Brady vs. Joaquin Buckley Set For UFC Fight Night 274 Main Event

Sean Brady vs. Joaquin Buckley Set For UFC Fight Night 274 Main Event

Renato Moicano vs. Chris Duncan Headlines UFC Fight Night 272

Renato Moicano vs. Chris Duncan Headlines UFC Fight Night 272

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us