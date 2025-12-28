Islam Makhachev Turned Down UFC 324 Fight As He Now Targets Return After Ramadan

UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev has revealed that he turned down the opportunity to fight at UFC 324 in Las Vegas on January 24th.



“I don’t know yet, but I was offered a fight in January,” Makhachev said (translated) when asked by Ushatayka about his next fight. “January, I think, is an impossible date because I had already been in camp for three months and they called me in December. They were like, ‘You’ll be fighting in January.’ I said it was already too late. I needed to leave for camp and be ready for January. I told them I definitely won’t fight in January.”



Makhachev went on to state that he didn’t know who his intended opponent for UFC 324 was going to be, but he assumed it was the No.4 ranked Michael Morales, who has compiled a perfect 19-0 record in the sport so far, including seven wins in the Octagon that culminated with TKO stoppages of Gilbert Burns and Sean Brady this year.



“They didn’t tell me the name, but honestly, I think it was Morales,” Makhachev said. “That’s my opinion. They didn’t say the name, they just asked whether I would fight in January or not.”



With UFC 324 ruled out it appears that Makhachev is following in the footsteps of fellow champ Khamzat Chimaev by confirming that he doesn’t intend to fight again until after Ramadan, which ends in Mid-March.



“I think it will be after Ramadan for sure. April, May, June. If they want to wait and put it it at the White House, then I’ll wait. If not, then I can fight earlier.”