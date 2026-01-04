Ilia Topuria Issues Lengthy Statement Blasting Fake News Regarding Domestic Violence

By Ross Cole

UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria’s new year hasn’t got off to the best of starts as he’s already had to issue a lengthy statement denying a report that he had been summoned to testify in court regarding a domestic violence case.

Topuria had stated late last year that he wouldn’t be fighting in the first quarter of 2026 due to dealing with a private matter in his personal life, and then later revealed that the reason was he had separated from his wife and accused her of attempting to extort him regarding false allegations of domestic abuse.

Now he’s spoken out again to shut down a headline in the media that had claimed he’d been summoned to testify regarding a domestic violence case, and goes on to explain the real reason for his court appearance, while pleading for journalists to take more care when reporting on his situation.

“I have always felt deeply grateful for the respectful treatment I have received from the media, who have been — and continue to be — an important part of my journey throughout all these years,” Topuria said in the statement.

“Unfortunately, and very much to my regret, I am currently in the news for matters that have nothing to do with sports.

“I understand that being a public figure means being exposed to fake news and misleading, sensationalist headlines designed solely to generate clicks, without regard for the truth or the consequences.

“Yesterday, a media outlet published a story with a false headline claiming that I had been summoned to testify in a domestic violence case. That headline later had to be changed because it was not true. I have never been summoned to testify for that reason, although I will of course do so willingly if ever required. The fact is that, due to how the judicial system works, I am required to go to that court, but the summons is solely related to a family and administrative matter concerning my daughter’s travel outside of Spain, whom I have been unable to see for four months despite numerous attempts.

“I accept the cost of public exposure, but that does not justify the spread of unverified false information, the distortion of facts, or the disclosure of matters involving a minor who deserves protection. The situation began with a divorce petition filed by me, following weeks of negotiations after our separation. After I refused to accept certain completely unreasonable financial demands, a complaint alleging abuse was filed weeks later — something I had previously been threatened with and which is now being reviewed by the courts.

“I continue to place my trust in God, in justice, and in people. I know the truth will prevail, and that I will soon be able to recover one of the two most important things in my life, alongside my son Hugo: my daughter, Giorgina.

“All I ask of the media is the same respect and rigor that most of them have always shown me and that they stick to the facts, because the truth follows only one path.

“God bless you.”

