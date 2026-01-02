Daniel Cormier Says He Would Have Feasted On Current Crop Of 205lb Fighters

Retired two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier believes he would have had a field day if he’d been fighting in the present day due to the quality of the current crop of leading fighters in the UFC’s light-heavyweight division.



“If I was in my prime at light heavyweight right now? There’s no wrestlers, bro,” Cormier said. “Like, seriously. There’s no wrestlers. I’d be just feasting on everybody at light heavyweight. There’s no wrestlers.

“If I was in my prime, probably [Alex] Pereira [is who I’d fight] because he’s the biggest star. You want to fight the biggest star. You want to make the most money as a champion, but there’s no wrestlers.”

By way of contrast, 46-year-old DC pointed out that in his heyday in the Octagon there was a steady stream of talented wrestlers making their mark in the upper reaches of the 205lb ranks.



“Do you know the top-five when I was fighting? It was me, Jones, Ryan Bader was an All-American, Phil Davis is a national champion, Rashad Evans was an NCAA All-American,” Cormier explained. “We had so many wrestlers.

“Now there’s no wrestlers. So it’s like, yeah, we’ll fight at light heavyweight, not heavyweight.”



