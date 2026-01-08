Dan Ige vs. Melquizael Costa Set For UFC Fight Night 267

A featherweight fight between Dan Ige and Melquizael Costa has been added to the UFC Fight Night 267 line-up in Houston, Texas on February 21st.

The 34-year-old Ige went 1-1 last year, starting with a TKO victory over Sean Woodson last April, followed by a unanimous decision loss to Patricio Pitbull in July.



Ige’s form as a whole has been quite patchy in recent times, having lost four of his last six fights, although he did win a lot of plaudits for his 2024 decision loss to Diego Lopes after accepting the short-notice bout up a weight class on just a few hours notice at UFC 303.



Now the 14th ranked Ige will take on a rising force in the 145lb division in the form of the 28-year-old Costa, who is riding a five-fight winning streak in the Octagon.



And the 29-year-old Costa has been some respected names along the way, including the likes of Andre Fili, Christian Rodriguez, Julian Erosa and most recently KO’ing Morgan Charriere via a head kick just last month.



Ige vs. Costa joins a UFC Fight Night 267 event that will be headlined by a middleweight fight between Sean Strickland and Anthony ‘Fluffy’ Hernandez, while Geoff Neal vs. Kevin Holland and Michel Pereira vs. Zachary Reese also feature on the card.