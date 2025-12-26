Watch Sean Strickland’s Heavy Sparring Scrap With Michel Pereira

UFC middleweight fighters Sean Strickland and Michel Pereira have never fought each other in the Octagon before, but this new video footage of them engaged in some very hard sparring gives a fair idea of how that might look.

Both men eat some heavy punches during the video, before Strickland mercifully pulls up short on a knee straight to the face at the end of the round.

“Oh, f***ing hell of a round!” Strickland exclaims enthusiastically afterwards. “That was a fight, Michel!”

“Brazilian’s, they will die for nothing, dude,” Strickland joked as he then spoke to the camera. “These Brazilians you guys, you guys have no idea. Like, you can put a cheeto in the ring and they will die for that cheeto. I mean, I respect these fu***rs a lot!”

Strickland made an unsuccessful attempt to win the middleweight title back from Dricus du Plessis back in February, and is now preparing to fight Alexander ‘Fluffy’ Hernandez in the main event of UFC Fight Night 268 on February 21st next year.

As for Pereira, not so long ago he was on an eight-fight winning streak, but he’s now lost three fights in a row over the past 18 months and next will be going up against Zachary Reese on the same event as Strickland.

Check out the clip from their sparring session below.

