Joe Rogan Voices Concerns About Tom Aspinall’s Future In UFC Due To Eye Injuries

Joe Rogan has expressed concerns about UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall’s future in the UFC due to the damage he’s suffered after being double-eye-poked during his title clash with Ciryl Gane back in October of last year.



Aspinall revealed at the end of the year that he would be undergoing surgeries to both eyes over the next month to help try to fix the ongoing problems he’s had with his eyesight, and that’s left Rogan fearing the worst regarding his fighting future.



“That’s a disaster too,” Rogan said of Aspinall’s injuries during a recent podcast. “I mean Tom Aspinall still can’t see. He’s got a f***ed-up right eyeball—still really bad.

“The reality is he might not ever fight again. Like who knows? If he has surgery on his eye and it doesn’t go well and he can’t see out of the eye… apparently he’s still f***ed up in his right eye.



“There’s some tendon damage or something,” Rogan continued. “And you know, eyes are so tricky. You never know.”