Joe Rogan Voices Concerns About Tom Aspinall’s Future In UFC Due To Eye Injuries

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Joe Rogan Voices Concerns About Tom Aspinall’s Future In UFC Due To Eye Injuries

Joe Rogan has expressed concerns about UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall’s future in the UFC due to the damage he’s suffered after being double-eye-poked during his title clash with Ciryl Gane back in October of last year.

Aspinall revealed at the end of the year that he would be undergoing surgeries to both eyes over the next month to help try to fix the ongoing problems he’s had with his eyesight, and that’s left Rogan fearing the worst regarding his fighting future.

“That’s a disaster too,” Rogan said of Aspinall’s injuries during a recent podcast. “I mean Tom Aspinall still can’t see. He’s got a f***ed-up right eyeball—still really bad.

“The reality is he might not ever fight again. Like who knows? If he has surgery on his eye and it doesn’t go well and he can’t see out of the eye… apparently he’s still f***ed up in his right eye.

“There’s some tendon damage or something,” Rogan continued. “And you know, eyes are so tricky. You never know.”

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Israel Adesanya Rules Out Move To Boxing When He Retires From UFC

Israel Adesanya Rules Out Move To Boxing When He Retires From UFC

UFC’s Entire Fight Library Now Available On Paramount+

UFC’s Entire Fight Library Now Available On Paramount+

Daniel Cormier Says He Would Have Feasted On Current Crop Of 205lb Fighters

Daniel Cormier Says He Would Have Feasted On Current Crop Of 205lb Fighters

Michael Chandler Hints Conor McGregor Fight Is In Works For 2026

Michael Chandler Hints Conor McGregor Fight Is In Works For 2026

Joe Rogan Praises Wrestling Phenom Gable Steveson While Sending Chilling Warning To Heavyweight Division

Joe Rogan Praises Wrestling Phenom Gable Steveson While Sending Chilling Warning To Heavyweight Division

Lerone Murphy Believes Alexander Volkanovski Will Retire After Next Fight

Lerone Murphy Believes Alexander Volkanovski Will Retire After Next Fight

Watch UFC’s 2025 Year In Review (Part 1)

Watch UFC’s 2025 Year In Review (Part 1)

Tom Aspinall Looks Ahead To 2026 In New Interview

Tom Aspinall Looks Ahead To 2026 In New Interview

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us