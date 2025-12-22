Movsar Evloev vs. Lerone Murphy To Headline UFC Fight Night 271 In London

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Movsar Evloev vs. Lerone Murphy To Headline UFC Fight Night 271 In London

A major featherweight fight between Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy will take the headline spot at UFC Fight Night 271 in London, England on March 21st.

The 28-year-old Evloev is undefeated in his 18-fight career to date, including nine wins in a row since joining the UFC back in 2019.

It’s a run that includes victories over numerous notable players in the division like Aljamain Sterling, Arnold Allen, Diego Lopes and Dan Ige.

That makes him the No.1 contender in the division, and there’s a strong case to be made that he’s already done more than enough to be entitled to the next shot at the 145lb title, but the UFC brass opted to go a different route, and so Evloev has to face another top contender instead.

The 34-year-old Murphy is also undefeated in his 17-0-1 career, and like Evloev he’s also put together a strong run in the Octagon, as since taking a draw in his promotional debut he’s gone on to win nine all nine of his fights, beating the likes of Aaron Pico, Josh Emmett, Dan Ige and Edson Barboza.

That leaves him ranked No.4 in the division heading into this fight, which could end up serving as a title eliminator for the upcoming Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes rematch on January 31st.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Robert Whittaker Admits He’d Entertain Boxing Matches After UFC Career Concludes

Robert Whittaker Admits He’d Entertain Boxing Matches After UFC Career Concludes

Andrei Arlovski Speaks Out About Brawl With Jack Doherty And His Entourage

Andrei Arlovski Speaks Out About Brawl With Jack Doherty And His Entourage

Watch Andrei Arlovski Beats Up Influencer Jack Doherty’s Crew In Backstage Clash At Misfits Event

Watch Andrei Arlovski Beats Up Influencer Jack Doherty’s Crew In Backstage Clash At Misfits Event

Tony Ferguson Wins 2nd Boxing Match And Andrew Tate Suffers Upset Defeat

Tony Ferguson Wins 2nd Boxing Match And Andrew Tate Suffers Upset Defeat

Watch Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua And Anderson Silva vs. Tyron Woodley Highlights Video

Watch Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua And Anderson Silva vs. Tyron Woodley Highlights Video

Rampage Jackson

Quinton Rampage Jackson Diagnoses Sean Strickland After Meeting Him For First Time

anderson silva ufc 200

Anderson Silva TKO’s Tyron Woodley While Anthony Joshua Breaks Jake Paul’s Jaw

Watch Sean Strickland Beat Up Three Influencers At Once

Watch Sean Strickland Beat Up Three Influencers At Once

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us