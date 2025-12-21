Tony Ferguson Wins 2nd Boxing Match And Andrew Tate Suffers Upset Defeat

Former UFC star Tony Ferguson got his second win in the Misfits boxing ring last night with a unanimous decision victory over Warren Spencer.

The 41-year-old Ferguson had left the UFC last year after suffering a record eight defeats in a row, despite having been on a 12-fight winning streak prior to that.



Many had hoped Ferguson would retire after that, but instead he turned his attention to boxing via the Misfits promotion, beating influencer Salti Papi by TKO in his debut back in August.



Last night Ferguson returned to the ring to fight Warren Spencer, who went into the match-up with a 1-1 boxing record, as well as having swiftly been submitted by Dillon Danis in an exhibition MMA fight earlier this year.



Ferguson was on the front foot for much of the five-round fight, and soon had the upper-hand with his volume striking and pressure.



That led to him wobbling Spencer in the 2nd round with a right hand and then put him down soon after. Ferguson continued his aggression in the following round, while Spencer showed his toughness by trying to fight back, but was in survival mode again before the round ended.



Spencer had a better 4th round as the fight turned into a scrappy brawl, but then appeared to lose a tooth early in the 5th. He fought on regardless, only to eat a huge punch from Ferguson in the final seconds of the fight that left him reeling and only being saved by the bell as more punches rained on him.



Ferguson emerged with a unanimous decision victory (49-45 x2, 48-46) and won the Misfits middleweight title.



The main event of the night saw highly controversial influencer Andrew Tate return to combat sports five years after his last fight as a pro-kickboxer, where he had held a 76-9-1 record.



However, the 39-year-old was making his pro-boxing debut in a fight against heavyweight boxer Chase DeMoor, who held a 4-1 record in the Misfits promotion, but was considered to be a heavy underdog heading into the fight.



Tate used basic body work to get the better of the opening couple of rounds, while DeMoor looked like a complete novice technically despite having been boxing for several years.



Even so, by the third round Tate was already running out of steam and DeMoor was able to rough him up a bit with punches and use his size to wear on him as they repeatedly clinched up.



It only got worse for Tate in the remaining three rounds as he was on the verge of exhaustion throughout, and if he’d been fighting anybody other than Chase DeMoor then the outcome would have been much worse. However, luckily for him, DeMoor’s truly awful boxing ability meant he repeatedly missed his single, telegraphed, predictable punches.



Even so, it was still very much one-way traffic and he landed enough grazing punches to cut Tate and have him wobbled at times, before settling for an ugly majority decision victory (47-47, 48-46 x2).



Boxing star Amir Khan succinctly summed up the fight during an interview as he walked out of the arena before the bout was even over as he declared, “this is some pile of sh*t!”







