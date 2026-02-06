UFC Fight Night 266 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC Fight Night 266 weigh-ins have now concluded in Las Vegas ahead of tomorrow night’s event and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.

Main Card

Mario Bautista (135.5) vs. Vinicius Oliveira (136)
Amir Albazi (125.5) vs. Kyoji Horiguchi (126)
Jailton Almeida (241) vs. Rizvan Kuniev (264)
Marc-Andre Barriault (184.5) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (186)
Farid Basharat (136) vs. Jean Matsumoto (135.5)
Dustin Jacoby (204.5) vs. Julius Walker (206)

Prelims

Daniil Donchenko (170.5) vs. Alex Morono (170.5)
Niko Price (171) vs. Nikolay Veretennikov (170.5)
Bruna Brasil (116) vs. Ketlen Souza (115.5)
Javid Basharat (135.5) vs. Gianni Vazquez (141) – Vazquez missed weight by 5lbs
Wang Cong (127.5) vs. Eduarda Moura (127) – Cong missed weight by 1.5lbs / Moura by 1lb
Muin Gafurov (141) vs. Jakub Wiklacz (135.5) – Gafaruv missed weight by 5lbs
Priscila Cachoeira (135.5) vs. Klaudia Sygula (135.5)

