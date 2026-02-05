Bo Nickal Underlines His Desire To Fight Colby Covington At UFC: White House Event

Bo Nickal has revealed his desire to fight Colby Covington at the UFC: White House event on June 14th.



President Trump has already made it clear he’d like Nickal to fight on the card, so the chances of him competing seem high, and it’s now all down to who he might fight.

“Obviously that’s been the plan for me since after my last fight,” Nickal told MMA Fighting about fighting at the UFC White House card. “It would be a great honor to be able to compete on that card. It’s just going to be so historic. “



And Nickal’s suggestion is to fight one of Trump’s most vocal supporters over the years in Covington.



“Opponent wise, I’m leaving it up to the UFC but I think that the Colby matchup makes so much sense, especially considering the last RAF event, how everything went,” Nickal said of Covington’s wrestling win over Luke Rockhold. “Then him declaring he’s going up to middleweight. That’s just something I feel like it’s the fight to make.

“For me, every single guy I’ve competed against up until this point in MMA, I haven’t really had motivation to beat that person specifically. The opponent was just the opponent. This one is definitely a little more personal obviously with a lot of the comments he’s made. I feel like it would be fun to be able to compete against somebody I actually want to fight. There’s just extra motivation for me, which would make it a lot of fun.”

The only issue for Nickal is that he believes Covington won’t want to fight him due to it being a bad match-up for him.



“The biggest problem is Colby’s not dumb,” Nickal said. “Colby’s a smart guy. He, obviously, I don’t think would want to accept a fight against me. I think he knows what I would do to him in a fight. That would just not be really the best move for him in some ways. I think in other ways maybe he thinks it’s a win-win situation. Everybody would expect me to destroy him, he’s also going to get to compete on the White House card. It’s hard to say. I feel like he’s probably in his mind juggling a lot of things as well. Is it worth it for me to go get beat up in front of the whole world on the White House card but hey I still get to be on there, I still get to talk my crap, get my attention?

“Because he’s definitely a guy that’s more focused on the negative than the positive. It’s hard to say. I think that’s probably going to be the biggest obstacle is getting him to agree to it.”