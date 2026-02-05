Bo Nickal Underlines His Desire To Fight Colby Covington At UFC: White House Event

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Bo Nickal Underlines His Desire To Fight Colby Covington At UFC: White House Event

Bo Nickal has revealed his desire to fight Colby Covington at the UFC: White House event on June 14th.

President Trump has already made it clear he’d like Nickal to fight on the card, so the chances of him competing seem high, and it’s now all down to who he might fight.

“Obviously that’s been the plan for me since after my last fight,” Nickal told MMA Fighting about fighting at the UFC White House card. “It would be a great honor to be able to compete on that card. It’s just going to be so historic.

And Nickal’s suggestion is to fight one of Trump’s most vocal supporters over the years in Covington.

“Opponent wise, I’m leaving it up to the UFC but I think that the Colby matchup makes so much sense, especially considering the last RAF event, how everything went,” Nickal said of Covington’s wrestling win over Luke Rockhold. “Then him declaring he’s going up to middleweight. That’s just something I feel like it’s the fight to make.

“For me, every single guy I’ve competed against up until this point in MMA, I haven’t really had motivation to beat that person specifically. The opponent was just the opponent. This one is definitely a little more personal obviously with a lot of the comments he’s made. I feel like it would be fun to be able to compete against somebody I actually want to fight. There’s just extra motivation for me, which would make it a lot of fun.”

The only issue for Nickal is that he believes Covington won’t want to fight him due to it being a bad match-up for him.

“The biggest problem is Colby’s not dumb,” Nickal said. “Colby’s a smart guy. He, obviously, I don’t think would want to accept a fight against me. I think he knows what I would do to him in a fight. That would just not be really the best move for him in some ways. I think in other ways maybe he thinks it’s a win-win situation. Everybody would expect me to destroy him, he’s also going to get to compete on the White House card. It’s hard to say. I feel like he’s probably in his mind juggling a lot of things as well. Is it worth it for me to go get beat up in front of the whole world on the White House card but hey I still get to be on there, I still get to talk my crap, get my attention?

“Because he’s definitely a guy that’s more focused on the negative than the positive. It’s hard to say. I think that’s probably going to be the biggest obstacle is getting him to agree to it.”

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

UFC Fight Night 266 Promo Video

UFC Fight Night 266 Promo Video

Jon Jones Confirms He Has Severe Arthritis, But Still Wants One Last Fight At White House

Jon Jones Confirms He Has Severe Arthritis, But Still Wants One Last Fight At White House

Brandon Moreno Now Fights Lone’er Kavanagh At UFC Fight Night 268

Brandon Moreno Now Fights Lone’er Kavanagh At UFC Fight Night 268

Robert Whittaker 90% Certain He’ll Fight At 205lbs Next

Robert Whittaker 90% Certain He’ll Fight At 205lbs Next

Michael ‘Venom’ Page Fights Sam Patterson At UFC Fight Night 270

Michael ‘Venom’ Page Fights Sam Patterson At UFC Fight Night 270

Asu Almabayev Out Of UFC Fight Night 268 Main Event Fight With Brandon Moreno

Asu Almabayev Out Of UFC Fight Night 268 Main Event Fight With Brandon Moreno

Karyn Bryant Confirms She’s No Longer Part Of UFC Broadcast Team

Karyn Bryant Confirms She’s No Longer Part Of UFC Broadcast Team

Alexander Volkanovski Suffered Shoulder Injury A Month Out From UFC 325 Title Fight

Alexander Volkanovski Suffered Shoulder Injury A Month Out From UFC 325 Title Fight

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us