Brandon Moreno Now Fights Lone’er Kavanagh At UFC Fight Night 268

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Brandon Moreno Now Fights Lone’er Kavanagh At UFC Fight Night 268

Brandon Moreno now has a new opponent for UFC Fight Night 268 in Mexico City, Mexico on February 28th after his original main event opponent Asu Almabayev withdrew due to an injury.

Moreno will now be going up against Lone’er Kavanagh, who was originally scheduled to fight Bruno Silva at UFC Fight Night 269 on March 14th at the Apex in Las Vegas.

The 26-year-old Kavanagh is a surprising choice for a main event spot like this given that he’s not only just three fights into his UFC career and currently unranked, but is also coming in off a KO loss to Charles Johnson back in August of last year.

That was the first loss of Kavanagh’s 10-fight career though, after having previously earned a 1st round KO victory on the Contender Series, followed by back-to-back wins over Jose Ochoa and Felipe dos Santos in the UFC.

He’s now taking a major step up in competition on a few weeks notice against former flyweight champion Moreno, who is also coming off a loss, having been TKO’d by Tatsuro Taira back in December.

That was the first time Moreno’s been stopped by strikes in his 23-9-2 career, and came after having won back-to-back fights against Amir Albazi and Steve Erceg, leaving him ranked No.5 in the division.

Moreno vs. Kavanagh fronts a UFC event in Mexico City that will also feature Marlon Vera vs. David Martinez, Daniel Zellhuber vs. King Green and Macy Chiasson vs. Ailin Perez.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Robert Whittaker 90% Certain He’ll Fight At 205lbs Next

Robert Whittaker 90% Certain He’ll Fight At 205lbs Next

Michael ‘Venom’ Page Fights Sam Patterson At UFC Fight Night 270

Michael ‘Venom’ Page Fights Sam Patterson At UFC Fight Night 270

Asu Almabayev Out Of UFC Fight Night 268 Main Event Fight With Brandon Moreno

Asu Almabayev Out Of UFC Fight Night 268 Main Event Fight With Brandon Moreno

Karyn Bryant Confirms She’s No Longer Part Of UFC Broadcast Team

Karyn Bryant Confirms She’s No Longer Part Of UFC Broadcast Team

Alexander Volkanovski Suffered Shoulder Injury A Month Out From UFC 325 Title Fight

Alexander Volkanovski Suffered Shoulder Injury A Month Out From UFC 325 Title Fight

Diego Lopes Reveals He’s Fractured Both Feet But Doesn’t Require Surgery After UFC 325

Diego Lopes Reveals He’s Fractured Both Feet But Doesn’t Require Surgery After UFC 325

Shavkat Rakhmonov Undergoes Another Knee Surgery To Delay Comeback Again

Shavkat Rakhmonov Undergoes Another Knee Surgery To Delay Comeback Again

UFC Fight Night 266 Fight Card

UFC Fight Night 266 Fight Card

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us