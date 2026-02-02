UFC Fight Night 266 Fight Card

UFC Fight Night 266 takes place this coming Saturday night, February 7th at the Apex in Las Vegas and we’ve got the full fight card for you below.



In the main event there’s bantamweight action as Mario Bautista looks to bounce back after his eight-fight winning streak was snapped last time out. To do so he’ll have to get the better of Vinicius Oliveira, who has gone 4-0 in the Octagon so far.



Amir Albazi started his UFC run with five victories in a row, but is now coming off a loss as he now finds himself In a co-main event match-up with Kyoji Horiguchi, who earned a submission win in his return to the UFC late last year after vacating his Rizin flyweight title.



Up at heavyweight Jailton Almeida is coming off a split-decision loss to Alexander Volkov as he now gets ready to lock horns with Rizvan Kuniev, who was beaten by Curtis Blaydes by split-decision in his promotional debut last year.



Michał Oleksiejczuk shook off a trio of losses to win back-to-back fights last year and now fights Marc-Andre Barriault, who has lost four of his last five fights.



Jean Matsumoto’s latest UFC win took his career record to 17-1 and now he faces Farid Basharat, who has won all five of his UFC bouts so far to go 14-0 for his career overall.



Dustin Jacoby has won his last two fights by KO and now squares up to Julius Walker, who is 1-1 in the promotion so far.



Check out the full UFC Fight Night 266 card below.

Main Card

Mario Bautista vs. Vinicius Oliveira

Amir Albazi vs. Kyoji Horiguchi

Jailton Almeida vs. Rizvan Kuniev

Michał Oleksiejczuk vs. Marc-André Barriault

Jean Matsumoto vs. Farid Basharat

Dustin Jacoby vs. Julius Walker



Prelims



Alex Morono vs. Daniil Donchenko

Bruna Brasil vs. Ketlen Souza

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Javid Basharat

Wang Cong vs. Eduarda Moura

Muin Gafurov vs. Jakub Wikłacz

Klaudia Syguła vs. Priscila Cachoeira