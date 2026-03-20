Brendan Allen vs. Edmen Shahbazyan Joins UFC Fight Night 278 Card

A middleweight fight between Brendan Allen and Edmen Shahbazyan has been added to the UFC Fight Night 278 event at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas on June 6th.



The 30-year-old Allen is coming off back-to-back victories, having defeated Marvin Vettori by unanimous decision and then Reinier de Ridder by TKO last year.



Unanimous decision losses to both Nassourdine Imavov and Anthony Hernandez prior to that had put a spanner in the works of his title ambitions though, but he heads into his next fight ranked No.6 in the division.



Even so, Allen will now be going up against an unranked opponent in the 28-year-old Shahbayzan, who is currently enjoying some of the best form his eight-year UFC run after notching up three wins in a row in 2025.



That run began with a 1st round TKO victoy over Dylan Budka, followed by a unanimous decision win against Andre Petroski, and then most recently a 1st round KO of Andre Muniz.



Allen vs. Shahbazyan joins a UFC Fight Night 278 main card that will be headlined by former welterweight champion Belal Muhammad going up against Gabriel Bonfim, while Bruno Gustavo da Silva vs. Edgar Chairez has also been confirmed for the show.







