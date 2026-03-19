Michel Pereira vs. Shara Magomedov Set For UFC Fight Night 280

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By Ross Cole

Michel Pereira vs. Shara Magomedov Set For UFC Fight Night 280

A middleweight fight between Michel Pereira and Shara Magomedov is expected to take place at UFC Fight Night 280 in Baku, Azerbaijan on June 27th.

Only a couple of years ago Pereira was in the midst of an eight-fight winning streak that spanned both stints at welterweight and middleweight.

However, the 32-year-old Pereira had came into 2026 trying to fight his way out of a slump in form after losing three fights in a row against Anthony Hernandez, Abus Magomedov and Kyle Daukaus.

Pereira did manage to get back to winning ways in February though with a split-decision victory over Zachary Reese.

Now he’ll fight the 31-year-old Magomedov, who has gone 5-1 in the UFC since he joined back in 2023.

Magomedov suffered his only loss in the Octagon last year against Michael ‘Venom’ Page, but has since got back in the win column in a ‘Fight Of The Night’ unanimous decision victory against Marc Andre Barriault

Pereira vs. Magomedov is the first fight to be revealed for the UFC Fight Night 280 event, which will mark the UFC’s second visit to Baku, Azerbaijan after the UFC On ABC 8: Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr event in June of last year.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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