Santiago Ponzinibbio Calls Out Ex-Training Partner Colby Covington

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By Ross Cole

Santiago Ponzinibbio Calls Out Ex-Training Partner Colby Covington

Santiago Ponzinibbio is claiming that he used to beat up Colby Covington in the gym during their time training at American Top Team, and now he’s eager to prove it in the Octagon.

“Colby Covington is asking to fight at the White House, and I’m down to fight him there or in any other card,” Ponzinibbio told MMA Fighting. “I beat you up in the gym, and I can do it again at the White House.”

Colby will say ‘no’ because he’s scared, but I’m here to fight,” Ponzinibbio said. “He keeps calling out fighters who know they have fights booked. If he’s down for it, I’m ready. Just say where and I’ll be there to beat the crap out of him.”

Ponzinibbio apparently has been living under a rock recently as the UFC: White House fight card has already been announced, but Covington has made it known this week that he’s still looking for a big fight ahead of his possible retirement from the sport in the next year.

Like Covington, the 39-year-old Ponzinibbio is struggling for form at the moment as he comes towards the end of his career.

Ponzinibbio has lost three of his last five fights, including being KO’d by Kevin Holland TKO’d by Daniel Rodriguez.

As for the 38-year-old Covington, he’s has also gone 2-3 in his last five Octagon appearances, culminating in a TKO defeat against Joaquin Buckley late last year.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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