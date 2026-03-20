UFC Fight Night 270 Predictions

UFC Fight Night 270 takes place tomorrow in London, England and we’ve got our predictions for all the fights below.

Main Card



Movsar Evloev vs. Lerone Murphy



Two undefeated featherweight contenders meet in the main event, with the No.1 ranked Movsar Evloev (19-0) meeting the current No.3 Lerone Murphy (17-0-1).



Evloev has long been overdue for a title shot given that he’s beaten numerous notable contenders during his nine-fight UFC winning streak, including Diego Lopes, who has since had two shots at fighting for the belt. The problem for the 32-year-old Evloev in the eyes of the UFC brass hasn’t been his win rate, but rather the way he goes about it, as he’s yet to find a finish in the Octagon and lacks a cutting edge both on the feet and on the mat. Instead he makes up for his lack of stopping power by being well-rounded and well-conditioned, utilizing efficient striking, good wrestling, and stifling control on the mat to consistently win on the scorecards. Despite not being the most fan-friendly style there’s an increasing sense of injustice that he keeps getting overlooked for a shot at the title.



The 34-year-old Murphy has found himself in a similar spot as since fighting to a draw in his UFC debut back in 2019, he’s gone on to win nine fights in a row without getting a title shot. There’s a lot to like about Murphy though as he’s athletic, has good technical striking ability, including a well-versed boxing game, backed up by crisp kicks and knees, and he can mix in the occasional takedown too. Murphy likes to adopt a patient, strategic approach though and is often happy to just outpoint his opponents rather than go in for the kill, which appears to have counted against him in the title reckoning. However, a spinning-elbow KO against Aaron Pico last time out served as a reminder that he does have the capacity to finish fights.



Murphy is the better striker of the two, but unless he really turns up the heat then Evloev can still be competitive there, while also having a significant advantage in the grappling department. And Evloev is smart enough to fight to his best advantage and so I do expect him to have some success getting the fight to the mat and controlling the action to help grind out another decision win.



Pick: Movsar Evloev wins by decision.



Luke Riley vs. Michael Aswell



Luke Riley’s KO win in his UFC debut took his career record to 12-0, and has earned him a co-main event spot here against Michael Aswell, who has a win and a loss so far in the promotion.



The 26-year-old Riley is following in the footsteps of his teammate Paddy Pimblett as he’s also a long-time Cage Warriors standout with an outspoken personality. Riley has built his reputation on technical, powerful kickboxing with an aggressive edge that means he’s always willing to take the front foot and engage in firefights. And so far far that’s worked out well for him as he has nine finishes via strikes. His Octagon debut showed two sides of his game though as he found himself coming off second-best against Bogdan Grad on the mat early in the fight, before going on to deliver a quick second‑round KO stoppage win.



The 25 Aswell, is a former Fury FC champion who also faced Grad in a Contender Series fight a couple of years ago, but lost by split-decision. He impressed enough that he was eventually offered a chance to make his UFC debut on three days notice, but tasted defeat again. However, Aswell has since bounced back with a first‑round TKO of Lucas Almeida. Aswell is a capable, durable all-rounder with solid striking, capable clinch-work and he can wrestle too, while he’s also never been finished in his 11-3 career.



Riley is the sharper, more dangerous striker here and I think he can be the first fighter to finish Aswell by way of TKO in the 2nd round.



Pick: Luke Riley wins by TKO in Rd2.



Michael Page vs. Sam Patterson



After two wins at middleweight, Michael ‘Venom’ Page returns to welterweight to face Sam Patterson, who rides in on a four‑fight winning streak.



At 38-years-old Page remains one of the most dynamic, creative strikers in the UFC. He’s tall and long-limbed, yet still manages to be fast and explosive when he chooses to go on the attack. He typically likes to be patient and calculated from distance, luring his opponents into a false sense of security before showing his excellent timing to quickly close the distance and strike with the dazzling array of weaponry at his disposal. Page tends to avoid grappling, but he’s shown at times that he can defend himself on the mat if required.



A former Contender Series fighter, the 29-year-old Patterson has rebounded from a quick KO loss in his UFC debut with four first‑round finishes. He too is a big welterweight who looks to use that to his advantage, though he’s not as fast, fluid and athletic as ‘Venom’. However, he’s shown good power and has an effective submission game if he can get the fight to the mat.



Page is a tricky fighter to deal with on the feet, and I think Patterson lacks the speed, footwork and cage-craft to track him down. As such I see Page picking him apart on the feet and steering clear of his takedowns to win on the scorecards.



Pick: Michael Page wins by decision



Iwo Baraniewski vs. Austen Lane



Iwo Baraniewski made a statement in his UFC debut with an 89‑second knockout victory to go 7-0, and now meets Austen Lane, who drops to 205lbs after losing four of his last five fights up at heavyweight.



The 27-year-old Baraniewski is a bit of an all-rounder as he has a background in judo and also had some grappling experience before focusing in on his MMA career. However, despite starting out with a couple of submission wins, Baraniewski has become a fighter who likes to make use of his heavy hands, whether that’s with his raw but powerful striking or mean ground-and-pound. Either way, Baraniewski is a fast starter and has finished all 7 of his fights to date inside the first round. His level of opposition has been low though, and it leaves us with no real sense of how his conditioning will be in a more competitive fight that goes beyond the first five minutes.



Lane dropping down to 205lbs at 38-years-old after a rough 1-5 run at heavyweight feels like a bit of an act of desperation rather than a logical next step. The former NFL player will be huge for the division at 6’6″ with an 80″ reach, and he does carry knockout power that’s delivered 11 stoppage wins. However, he’s still raw technically, and his chin has been a major liability, with six of the seven losses in his 13-7 (+1nc) career being via strikes, including three KO defeats in the UFC.



Lane has size and athleticism on his side, but his technical limitations are going to be more evident down at light-heavyweight and I’d expect Baraniewski to have the advantage wherever the fight takes place. Factoring in Lane’s questionable chin I think Baraniewski delivers a 1st round TKO finish.



Pick: Iwo Baraniewski wins by TKO in Rd1.



Roman Dolidze vs. Christian Leroy Duncan



Roman Dolidze looks to rebound after his last loss ended a three-fight winning run, and now faces Christian Leroy Duncan, who put together a trio of wins in 2025.



The 37-year-old Dolidze has been a steady presence in the middleweight rankings, with wins over names like Marvin Vettori, Anthony Smith, Kevin Holland and Jack Hermansson, but has tended to comes up short against leading contenders. He’s a big, physically strong and durable fighter who prefers to stick to basic fundamentals with powerful punches down the pipe, heavy low kicks, and respectable wrestling. Meanwhile, despite being submitted by Anthony Hernandez last time out he’s generally proven to be a capable grappler.



Duncan caught the eye in 2025 with his back‑to‑back spinning‑elbow and spinning‑backfist knockout victories. That’s nothing new for CLD though as he’s always been a dynamic, creative striker with a long history of finishing opponents with everything from elbows to spinning kicks, and flying knees. However, he doesn’t deal particularly well with pressure and can be hittable, but he’s never been finished and has only lost twice in 15 fights.



Dolidze’s steady striking style is less risky, so he may find openings to exploit here, but Duncan’s slick, unpredictable and surprisingly accurate offense will enable him to have the bigger moments in the fight, leading him to a decision victory.



Pick: Christian Leroy Duncan wins by decision.



Kurtis Campbell vs. Danny Silva



Kurtis Campbell comes in for his UFC debut with an 8-0 record after a win on the Contender Series, going up against Danny Silva, who’s 2-1 in the promotion.



On the feet the 23-year-old Campbell is a kick-heavy striker who will attack to all levels and has finished fights on the regional scene with both leg and body kicks. He does tend to be quite open defensively though and relies on his reactions to steer clear of strikes. Meanwhile he’s shown that he’s comfortable wrestling and grappling, but given the relatively low calibre of opposition he’s been facing it remains to see how that goes in the UFC.



The 29-year-old lost a decision to the in-form Kevin Vallejos last time out, but had previously edged his way to wins over Lucas Almeida and Joshua Culibao. Silva is a pressure boxer who had some stoppage wins earlier in his career, but these days tends to use his volume, pace, and solid conditioning to win on the scorecards, while he has some decent wrestling too.



Campbell looks good in his highlights, but he’s still young and is taking a big step up in competition now he’s in the UFC. Silva has more experience and I think his forward pressure will make it difficult for Campbell to find the space he needs for his kicking game to succeed. The potential ground battle is less certain, but I’m taking Silva to give a solid account of himself overall to secure a decision victory.



Pick: Danny Silva wins by decision.



Prelims(Predicted winners in bold)



Mason Jones vs. Axel Sola

Nathaniel Wood vs. Losene Keita

Mário Pinto vs. Felipe Franco

Mantas Kondratavičius vs. Antonio Trócoli

Louie Sutherland vs. Brando Peričić

Shaqueme Rock vs. Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady

Shanelle Dyer vs. Ravena Oliveira

Melissa Mullins vs. Luana Carolina