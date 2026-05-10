King Green Beats Jeremy Stephens By 1st Round Submission At UFC 328

King Green made light work of Jeremy Stephens tonight at UFC 328, getting the better of him on the feet and on the mat in the opening round, before sinking in a rear-naked choke finish.

Round One

Teep kick from Green and then a punch. Now an oblique kick. They both throw a punch at the same time.



Right hand for Green and then just steers clear of a counter from Stephens, before feeding out his right hand again.



Low kick for Stephens. Green with a body kick that Stephens catches and looks to clinch up.



Back to striking range. Left hand for Green and a body kick. Jab for Green and then lands the left hand again harder. Stephens definitely felt that one, but then Green lands a kick to the groin that results in Stephens getting a time-out to recover.



Back to it they go. Leg kick for Stephens. Body kick from Green. Green times a nice takedown and then starts blasting Stephens with left hands. Now he’s mixing in some elbows too.



Green staying active here as he mixes his punches and elbows, but then Stephens threatens with a kimura submission. Green seems ok, but then Stephens gets more traction. Green able to get out of it though and goes right back to blasting him with ground-and-pound.



Stephens giving up his back and Green sinks in a tight rear-naked choke that forces Stephens to tap out at 4.20mins of the first round!