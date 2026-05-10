King Green Beats Jeremy Stephens By 1st Round Submission At UFC 328

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

King Green Beats Jeremy Stephens By 1st Round Submission At UFC 328

King Green made light work of Jeremy Stephens tonight at UFC 328, getting the better of him on the feet and on the mat in the opening round, before sinking in a rear-naked choke finish.

Round One

Teep kick from Green and then a punch. Now an oblique kick. They both throw a punch at the same time.

Right hand for Green and then just steers clear of a counter from Stephens, before feeding out his right hand again.

Low kick for Stephens. Green with a body kick that Stephens catches and looks to clinch up.

Back to striking range. Left hand for Green and a body kick. Jab for Green and then lands the left hand again harder. Stephens definitely felt that one, but then Green lands a kick to the groin that results in Stephens getting a time-out to recover.

Back to it they go. Leg kick for Stephens. Body kick from Green. Green times a nice takedown and then starts blasting Stephens with left hands. Now he’s mixing in some elbows too.

Green staying active here as he mixes his punches and elbows, but then Stephens threatens with a kimura submission. Green seems ok, but then Stephens gets more traction. Green able to get out of it though and goes right back to blasting him with ground-and-pound.

Stephens giving up his back and Green sinks in a tight rear-naked choke that forces Stephens to tap out at 4.20mins of the first round!

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Sean Strickland Beats Khamzat Chimaev By Split-Decision To Win Back Title At UFC 328

Sean Strickland Beats Khamzat Chimaev By Split-Decision To Win Back Title At UFC 328

Joshua Van TKO’s Tatsuro Taira In 5th Round At UFC 328

Joshua Van TKO’s Tatsuro Taira In 5th Round At UFC 328

Alexander Volkov Beats Waldo Cortes-Acosta By Decision At UFC 328

Alexander Volkov Beats Waldo Cortes-Acosta By Decision At UFC 328

Sean Brady Defeats Joaquin Buckley By Unanimous Decision At UFC 328

Sean Brady Defeats Joaquin Buckley By Unanimous Decision At UFC 328

UFC 328 Results (Live)

UFC 328 Results (Live)

Watch UFC: White House Press Conference

Watch UFC: White House Press Conference

UFC 328 Embedded Episodes 5 And 6

UFC 328 Embedded Episodes 5 And 6

UFC 328 Weigh-In Results And Video

UFC 328 Weigh-In Results And Video

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us