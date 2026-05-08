Dana White Extremely Confident Conor McGregor Will Fight This Summer

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By Ross Cole

Dana White Extremely Confident Conor McGregor Will Fight This Summer

It’s not official yet, but all signs now point to Conor McGregor finally returning to fight in the Octagon this summer after a big new update from Dana White.

“We’re in a good place,” White said on the Jim Rome Show. “We’re in a great place with Conor. I’m extremely confident that will Conor will fight this year. I’m extremely confident that we’ll get him dialed in and ready to roll. He’s training, there’s footage out there of him in training right now.

“We haven’t announced anything yet. He’ll fight this summer. Let me just start there. He’ll fight this summer.”

There had been talk recently that McGregor could headline UFC 329 on July 11th during International Fight Week in Las Vegas, though earlier this week Max Holloway appeared to downplay rumors that he was his intended opponent by claiming that he hadn’t been approached yet about it.

UFC 329 seems very likely to be the landing point for a McGregor return though as UFC 330 in August is expected to be fronted by Islam Makhachev’s next welterweight title defense.

“I thought it would happen last year. It didn’t,” White said. “I’m extremely confident it will happen this summer.

“He seems motivated, he’s training. There are a lot of other great things going on behind the scenes that make me very confident he’ll fight this summer.”

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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