Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC 328 results live as they happen from New Jersey as middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev fights Sean Strickland in the main event.



The action is expected to get underway at 5pm ET (10pm UK) with the main card going live at 9pm ET (2am UK).



Main Card

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland

Joshua Van vs. Tatsuro Taira

Alexander Volkov vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Sean Brady vs. Joaquin Buckley

King Green vs. Jeremy Stephens



Prelims



Ateba Gautier vs. Osman Diaz

Joel Álvarez vs. Yaroslav Amosov

Grant Dawson vs. Mateusz Rębecki

Jim Miller vs. Jared Gordon



Roman Kopylov vs. Marco Tulio

Pat Sabatini vs. William Gomis

Baisangur Susurkaev vs. Djorden Santos

Clayton Carpenter vs. Jose Ochoa