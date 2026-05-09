Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC 328 results live as they happen from New Jersey as middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev fights Sean Strickland in the main event.
The action is expected to get underway at 5pm ET (10pm UK) with the main card going live at 9pm ET (2am UK).
Main Card
Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland
Joshua Van vs. Tatsuro Taira
Alexander Volkov vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta
Sean Brady vs. Joaquin Buckley
King Green vs. Jeremy Stephens
Prelims
Ateba Gautier vs. Osman Diaz
Joel Álvarez vs. Yaroslav Amosov
Grant Dawson vs. Mateusz Rębecki
Jim Miller vs. Jared Gordon
Roman Kopylov vs. Marco Tulio
Pat Sabatini vs. William Gomis
Baisangur Susurkaev vs. Djorden Santos
Clayton Carpenter vs. Jose Ochoa