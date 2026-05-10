Sean Brady Defeats Joaquin Buckley By Unanimous Decision At UFC 328

Sean Brady dominated Joaquin Buckley on the mat tonight at UFC 328 to secure a unanimous decision victory.

Round One

Jab for Brady as Buckley applies early pressure. Head kick attempt from Buckley doesn’t find the mark.



Brady steps in with a left hand and then clinches, but Buckley gets free. Buckley then stuffs a takedown attempt nicely.



Low kick from Buckley, but Brady works a takedown off that and lands it. Brady in half-guard now close to the cage.



Brady able to pass to mount now with more than two minutes remaining in the round. Brady starting to chip away with ground-and-pound. Buckley doesn’t like that and is trying to get out from under him, but without success so far.



Brady staying active with punches. Buckley gets him back to half-guard. Brady trying to work for a kimura and is now moving to side control and then north-south. Buckley gets his arm free though.



Brady back in side control now to see out the remaining seconds of the round.



Round Two



Brady attempts a head kick and spinning back-fist to start. Brady able to close the distance now and get a quick takedown.



Brady back in side control with practically the whole round to work. He opts to work to half-guard, then smoothly passes to full mount.



A few punches to the head for Brady now. Buckley is wriggling and manages to find some space to get upright.



Brady is quickly back on him though and as Buckley attempts a knee, which enables Brady to land another takedown.



Brady quickly into full mount again as he continues to dominate on the mat. Brady dropping down repeated hammer-fists now as Buckley covers up.



Brady switching to punches now, not throwing anything with full power, but constant activity.



Late in the round Brady drops down a few elbow strikes.



Round Three



Buckley trying to get a few punches off early in the final round, but Brady moves back out of range.



Brady in on a single-leg, but Buckley stops that attempt. Brady soon back in again, this time for a double-leg against the cage and sits Buckley down.



Brady in half-guard for now with four minutes left in the round. Brady with a few light punches and then gets to full mount. Buckley gets him back to half-guard.



Brady continues to easily pass to full mount and works his active ground-and-pound.



Heading towards 90 seconds to go and Brady lands a few more impactful punches.



Brady with elbows and then back to punches. Late in the round he’s picking up the pace with hammerfists, but doesn’t have the power to force a finish before the final bell.



Decision

This was a dominant performance by Brady, easily taking Buckley in every round and keeping him there on his way to a one-sided unanimous decision victory (30-25 x2, 30-27).