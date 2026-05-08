UFC 328 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC 328 weigh-ins have now concluded in New Jersey and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.

Main Card

Khamzat Chimaev (185) vs. Sean Strickland (185)

Joshua Van (125) vs. Tatsuro Taira (125)

Alexander Volkov (257) vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta (264)

Sean Brady (170) vs. Joaquin Buckley (170)

King Green (155) vs. Jeremy Stephens (160) – Stephens missed weight by 4lbs



Prelims

Ateba Gautier (185) vs. Ozzy Diaz (186)

Joel Alvarez (170) vs. Yaroslav Amosov (170)

Grant Dawson (156) vs. Mateusz Rebecki (156)

Jim Miller (155) vs. Jared Gordon (156)

Roman Kopylov (185) vs. Marco Tulio (286)

Pat Sabatini (145) vs. William Gomis (145)

Baisangur Susurkaev (186) vs. Djorden Santos (186)

Clayton Carpenter (126) vs. Jose Ochoa (125)