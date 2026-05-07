UFC 328 Embedded Episode 3

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By Ross Cole

UFC 328 Embedded Episode 3

Check out the latest episode of UFC 328 as fight night draws closer in New Jersey.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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UFC 328 Embedded Episode 1

UFC 328 Embedded Episode 1

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