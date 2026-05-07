UFC Freedom Fight Stars Meet President Trump As Exclusive Title Belts Are Unveiled

Ilia Topuria, Justin Gaethje, Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane all visited President Trump at the White House yesterday ahead of next month’s UFC: Freedom Fights 250 event.



They also squared off on the lawn outside the White House (not AI Generated this time), while President Trump showed off new one-off title belts made exclusively for this event for the lightweight and interim-heavyweight title showdowns that top the bill on June 14th.



“June 14, we’re having a big fight,” Trump told reporters assembled in the Oval Office.

“It’s never going to happen again; it’s never happened before. It’s all of the best fighters, the best four fighters standing behind me, all four champions, and it’s going to happen right in front of the White House. This will be the greatest show on Earth.”



The event will not help celebrate the 250th birthday of the United States, but also lands on the day of Trump’s 80th birthday.



“I think it’s going to be the biggest event we’ve ever had at the White House,” Trump added. “The White House doesn’t really do athletic events for the most part. These are all the greatest champions. They’re the greatest fighters in the world. You can tell by looking at them.“